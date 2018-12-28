Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The rumoured POCO F2 could be slower and cheaper than the POCO F1

The POCO F2 even seems to score lower than the Asus ROG phone and the OnePlus 6.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 19:24 PM IST

Xiaomi's POCO F1 was recently in the news when General Manager C Manmohan tweeted that a new POCO was coming.

Rumour had it that a new POCO F1 in Kevlar version might be out. As it turns out, there could also be a new POCO F2 in the works. Adding further credence to the rumours, a smartphone with the name Xiaomi POCO F2 has been spotted on Geekbench.

Xiaomi POCO F2 benchmark listing. Image: Geekbench

Xiaomi POCO F2 benchmark listing. Image: Geekbench

The name suggests that the phone might be the successor of the POCO F1 which redefined an entire smartphone segment by offering the fastest mobile chipset at the time (Snapdragon 845) in a phone that was selling at just Rs 20,999.

Interestingly, while the Geekbench listing shows that the F2 is powered by the same chip as the F1, its performance is notably lower than that of the F1.

The POCO F2 in the leak scores 2,321 in the Single-Core test and 7,546 in the Multi-Core test. This is much lower than the 2,486 and 9,103 we measured on the POCO F1. In fact, this POCO F2 seems to be the slowest Snapdragon 845-powered phone.

If this leak is even real, it's possible that Xiaomi is looking at launching the F2 with an under-clocked 845 at a much lower price. If that's the case, this will be yet another killer deal, but it's way too soon to jump to any conclusions just yet.

As for the rest of the specs, we see 6 GB RAM and a mention of Android 9 Pie.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Poco

Poco F1 Armoured Edition for 6 GB + 128 GB variant announced for Rs 23,999

Dec 25, 2018

Xiaomi

New Poco announcement to come soon, could be Kevlar Back for all Poco F1 variants

Dec 24, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T year-end offers on Amazon to begin on 29 December till 6 January

Dec 27, 2018

Xiaomi Play

Xiaomi Play to be launched on 24 December, teasers reveal a waterdrop notch

Dec 19, 2018

Asus Zenfone 4

Asus Zenfone 4 with Snapdragon 660 Soc gets listed on Geekbench with Android 9 Pie

Dec 24, 2018

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition goes on sale on Amazon India: All you need to know

Dec 15, 2018

science

Driverless Technology

Driverless mining train in Australia goes live as the 'world's largest robot'

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

Threat to endangered Javan rhinos comes to light after deadly Indonesian tsunami

Dec 29, 2018

Gene editing

Scientists in China are losing touch with patients of gene editing trials: Report

Dec 29, 2018

Gene editing

Most Americans support the use of gene editing technology to protect babies: Poll

Dec 29, 2018