tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's POCO F1 was recently in the news when General Manager C Manmohan tweeted that a new POCO was coming.

Rumour had it that a new POCO F1 in Kevlar version might be out. As it turns out, there could also be a new POCO F2 in the works. Adding further credence to the rumours, a smartphone with the name Xiaomi POCO F2 has been spotted on Geekbench.

The name suggests that the phone might be the successor of the POCO F1 which redefined an entire smartphone segment by offering the fastest mobile chipset at the time (Snapdragon 845) in a phone that was selling at just Rs 20,999.

Interestingly, while the Geekbench listing shows that the F2 is powered by the same chip as the F1, its performance is notably lower than that of the F1.

The POCO F2 in the leak scores 2,321 in the Single-Core test and 7,546 in the Multi-Core test. This is much lower than the 2,486 and 9,103 we measured on the POCO F1. In fact, this POCO F2 seems to be the slowest Snapdragon 845-powered phone.

If this leak is even real, it's possible that Xiaomi is looking at launching the F2 with an under-clocked 845 at a much lower price. If that's the case, this will be yet another killer deal, but it's way too soon to jump to any conclusions just yet.

As for the rest of the specs, we see 6 GB RAM and a mention of Android 9 Pie.