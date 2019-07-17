tech2 News Staff

At an event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi announced two new smartphones in India — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. The new K-series by Redmi intends to take over a new price segment with a sub-Rs 30,000 pricing. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been announced starting at Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999. Apart from that a limited edition Redmi K20 Pro Gold variant has also been announced for a price of Rs 4,80,000. There will be only 20 units available of the device.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Availability and launch offers

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will both be available starting 21 July on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Stores. Both the devices will be sold under Xiaomi's new sale model — Alpha sale. As a matter of fact, users who have pre-registered on the alpha sale will be getting an additional Rs 2,000 discount on the devices.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W.

