Xiaomi Poco F2 and Poco F1 Lite listing on Geekbench turns out to be fake

The Poco F2 listing was made by the XDA-Developers team and it is actually a rooted Google Pixel 2 XL.

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 08:17:00 IST

While Xiaomi shook the world last year with the Poco F1 (Review), people are now expecting the same with the Poco F2 smartphone. Now Xiaomi hasn't given any details regarding the launch of the device, but as with every other smartphone, the alleged Poco F2 has found its way to benchmarking websites. However, there is now a plot twist.

Poco F1.

As revealed by XDA-Developersthe listing which showed the Poco F2 as coming with the Snapdragon 855 and 4 GB of RAM has been determined to be fake. The inclusion of 4 GB of RAM should have been a flagging point anyways since the lowest end Poco F1 started with 6 GB of RAM.

The report says that the listing was made by the XDA-Developers team and it is actually a rooted Google Pixel 2 XL (Review) running on Android Q beta.  The recent leak regarding the Poco F1 Lite has also been determined to be fake says the report. It also says that it is incredibly easy to fake this benchmarking results as proven by the fake Poco F2 listing, which has been picked up by many news outlets and even YouTubers.

The report delivers an important messaging of not taking benchmarking leaks at face value as they can be faked easily. Many people would fall for a benchmark listing of a rooted Mi 9 being passed off as a possible Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7 or any other flagship smartphone expected to come with the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

