Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20,999

The price cut does not apply to the 128 GB Armoured Edition or the top and lower variant of the phone.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 07:47:12 IST

Our review of the Poco F1 concluded that it is indeed the best value for money smartphone you can buy. It competes with phones in the premium segment yet is priced competitively as a budget to mid-range device. However, now, this deal has turned even sweeter.

According to the Poco F1 listing on Flipkart and Mi.com, the smartphone's 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. This means, down from the earlier price of Rs 22,999, the Poco F1 is now available for Rs 20,999. Notably, though, this price cut does not apply to the Armoured variant of the 128GB Poco F1 that comes with a Kevlar rear panel.

The prices of the base 6 GB RAM + 64 GB model and the 8 GB RAM variants remains unchanged.

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20,999

The POCO F1. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Poco has once before also reduced the price of all the variants by Rs 2,000. While the phone was announced at Rs 21,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB model, Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and Rs 30,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option, the prices were soon reduced to Rs 19,999, Rs 22,999, and Rs 28,999 respectively.

Poco F1 specifications and features

To quickly recall, the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 pixels resolution. The screen has a 19:9 aspect ratio, and includes a notch. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery paired with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

For photography, it sports a dual camera set up at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensor. The primary sensor comes with dual-pixel autofocus. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, is a 20 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

