tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 17:35 IST

Pocophone F1 could launch in India soon as Xiaomi announces POCO sub-brand

Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand will not be exclusive to India and will be selling phones globally.

A day after launching the Mi A2, Xiaomi today announced the launch of its new sub-brand, POCO in India as well as globally. This could be a sign that the recently leaked Pocophone F1 may be in the offing soon.

POCO teaser. Image: Twitter/ @jaimani

Xiaomi India took to its Twitter handle today to wish its lead product manager, Jai Mani luck as he announced POCO and its official Twitter handles. We're yet to know of Jai Mani's role in POCO but we will find out soon as the brand begins launching phones.

POCO which is yet to be launched in any other country so far, will not be exclusive to India which is what we infer from the announcement of a Twitter handle by the name 'GlobalPocophone.' Apart from that, we do not really have any details yet about the sub-brand.

A recent report revealed that a Xiaomi smartphone named Pocophone F1 will be launched in India soon, alongside its global unveiling. The device had received NCC certification late last month and has also cleared the FCC certification process.

We also know that Xiaomi had filed for a trademark registration to the European community for the Pocophone on May 23, 2018. A release date is yet to be made official.

Leaked specification of the Pocophone F1 expects it to feature a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. There is also a speculation that it might have Full HD Plus display. The display is rumoured to have a notch at the top and the aspect ratio will be 19:9.

Powering the phone will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with an Adreno 630 GPU. In terms of storage, the smartphone might be available in two variants, one with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant, and the other with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There is no information about the limit of the expandable storage, but it should most likely be 256 GB. The device will be run by Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the camera, the smartphone may have a dual-camera setup on the rear, with the two sensors. There is no information about what MP sensors will be coupled at the rear. Same goes for the front-facing camera sensor. In terms of connectivity, the phone will have a dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz bands), GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. A 4,000 mAh battery will power the device, and it is most likely to come with fast charging.

