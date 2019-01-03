Thursday, January 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi, Redmi to split up and establish themselves as independent brands

Xiaomi's Mi brand focuses on higher-end devices while the Redmi lineup is focused on the budget segment.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 13:57 PM IST

Looks like Xiaomi's popular budget sub-brand Redmi has finally grown up enough to leave the comfort of parent Xiaomi's home. Redmi will now be an independent brand and the split is scheduled for 10 January in China. The announcement was made by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun who explained that the brands were splitting up to help each focus individually on its brand and so increase growth.

The phone features a 12 MP camera at the back. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The phone features a 12 MP camera at the back. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

As per the report by Gizmochina, Xiaomi's Mi brand focuses more on higher-end devices while the Redmi lineup is focused on the budget segment. Xiaomi's third brand, called Pocofone, is aimed at the budget flagship segment that OnePlus appears to have abandoned, and although it is in its nascent stages as of now, Poco does hold immense potential in markets such as India. The same is true for the Redmi brand, whose Note lineup has become one of the most popular smartphone series in the country.

At the moment, Xiaomi and Redmi are blurred into one big brand in the minds of most consumers. A split might help establish the brand's identity. Another issue is that Xiaomi's Mi brand doesn't have much of an identity here either. It also doesn't help that premium Mi phones like the Mi 8 have never made their way to India. It was only recently that Oppo established a separate Realme brand that would compete in the budget smartphone space.

As for the phone launch on 10 January, we can hazard a guess that it will be a device which comes with a new 48 MP sensor as the number 48 is mentioned prominently in the promo poster. That number could refer to anything though. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to https://www.firstpost.com/whatsapp-tech.html and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2

also see

Redmi 7

Xiaomi teases new Redmi phone with 4,800 mAh battery, to launch on 10 January

Jan 03, 2019

Xiaomi

New Poco announcement to come soon, could be Kevlar Back for all Poco F1 variants

Dec 24, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon India, mi.com

Dec 20, 2018

Redmi 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro reportedly leaked online revealing waterdrop notch display

Dec 20, 2018

POCO F2

The rumoured POCO F2 could be slower and cheaper than the POCO F1

Dec 28, 2018

Redmi Pro 2

Redmi Pro 2 might be Xiaomi's 48 MP camera featuring device with Snapdragon 675

Dec 20, 2018

science

ISC 2019

Scientists should connect with people, target socioeconomic applications: PM Modi

Jan 03, 2019

Science Congress 2019

PM Modi closes ISC 2019 speech with the announcement of a new science and tech council

Jan 03, 2019

ISC 2019 Inauguration

Indian Science Congress 2019 Updates: PM Modi closes Science Congress inauguration with vision for New India

Jan 03, 2019

Lunar Mission

China's Chang'e-4 probe relays first images after historic touchdown on moon's far side

Jan 03, 2019