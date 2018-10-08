Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 October, 2018 22:08 IST

What to expect at Made By Google event 2018: Pixel 3/3XL, Pixelbook 2 and more

Google Pixel 3 XL has might have a gigantic notch and Pixelbook 2 might be called Atlas or Nocture.

It's showtime for Google now! Google's MadeByGoogle event is a day away and we have seen a ton of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far. The event will take place on 9 October in New York at 11 am EST, which is 8.30 pm in India.

You can watch the event live here.

While we wait for the timer to run down, here's a quick look at all that is expected to be launched at the event.

The new Pixels

Google is going to launch the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL, and there have been endless leaks of both the phones. The biggest thing that people have been arguing about is the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL, which almost looks like a face. The popular sentiment towards the notch has been one of, well, disappointment.

The Pixels has been out in the open a lot, once by mistake, and once by being listed for sale in Hong Kong, where a retailer was selling the Pixel 3 XL for HK$15,880, which is about Rs 1,50,000.

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

The previous models have been known for their good cameras. The Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 will likely have the same single-camera unit on the back. On the front, there will be a dual-camera setup in the notch.

They will likely feature the same metal-back-and-glass-window design like the previous generation smartphones. However, will there be wireless charging? A video on Twitter revealed that this could be a possibility.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 will power the devices and they will come in two storage variants: one with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and another with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

There might be a 3,430 mAh battery. Besides this, the Pixels might not come with a headphone jack.

Google Home Hub

Google might also launch an unusual smart speaker this time, with a touchscreen display of about 7 inches and a rather large speaker, in its usual chalk-white and grey aesthetics. The device, which is currently being referred to as the Google Home Hub, looks like a tablet attached to a smart speaker. While it will not work as a regular tablet, and it will not have a camera, the 7-inch touch screen will reveal information such as time and weather, along with information on daily travels using Google Maps.

Head here for more details on the Google Home Hub.

Google Home Hub front. Image: MySmartprice

Google Home Hub front. Image: MySmartprice

Pixel State tablet

We should also expect Google's first Chrome OS tablet, called the Pixel Slate. Recently, images of the device were leaked, and it seems that the tablet will feature a detachable keyboard accessory which will most likely be sold separately. There's also support for an active pen, according to the leaked renders.

The Pixel Slate will likely arrive in a dark blue shade, but you could expect more colours to be announced at launch.

A charging stand

There is a possibility of a charging stand to be launched as well. The new accessory, Pixel Stand, apparently works together with a Google Assistant interface. The stand appears to let the phone show information like upcoming calendar events and photos on the phone screen while it charges.

If this is true, Google basically wants your smartphone to become a smart home hub — but we're not sure how well it will compete with Amazon, who just recently unveiled a whole range of items for a smart home ecosystem.

Pixelbook 2

The Pixelbook is also expected to get an update. However, there are going to be two new Pixelbook devices called — Altlas and Nocturne. Atlas will be the same design as the first Pixelbook, but with slimmer bezels around its display. Nocturne, on the other hand, is a detachable design, like Microsoft's Surface Pro. It is likely that the Pixel Slate that we spoke of earlier is the product which has been named Nocturne.

Representational image.

Representational image.

This can be said because an ad revealed that the device has a  2-in-1 form factor and does not detach. It has hinges.

There's not much information about the price of Atlas, but a leaked advertisement for the Pixelbook 2 had the following tagline — “convertible, flexible, affordable.”

Google Chromecast update

It's been a long time that there was a Chromecast update. Google might just launch one because someone just bought it from BestBuy last week.

Tech2 will run a live blog during the event, so make sure to check out our website for live updates.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL wallpapers leaked and are available for download: Report

Sep 26, 2018

Pixel Ultra

Google mocks theories of a possible 'Pixel Ultra' launch through an Instagram post

Oct 04, 2018

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launch

Oct 07, 2018

Active Edge

Google teases the Pixel 3's 'Active Edge' feature in a new teaser for Japan

Oct 02, 2018

Google Lens

Google Lens could work in real-time on the Pixel 3 reveals latest leaks

Sep 26, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

science

UN's IPCC report predicts massive heatwaves, loss to lives from rising temperatures

Oct 08, 2018

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018