It's showtime for Google now! Google's MadeByGoogle event is a day away and we have seen a ton of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far. The event will take place on 9 October in New York at 11 am EST, which is 8.30 pm in India.

While we wait for the timer to run down, here's a quick look at all that is expected to be launched at the event.

The new Pixels

Google is going to launch the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL, and there have been endless leaks of both the phones. The biggest thing that people have been arguing about is the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL, which almost looks like a face. The popular sentiment towards the notch has been one of, well, disappointment.

The Pixels has been out in the open a lot, once by mistake, and once by being listed for sale in Hong Kong, where a retailer was selling the Pixel 3 XL for HK$15,880, which is about Rs 1,50,000.

The previous models have been known for their good cameras. The Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 will likely have the same single-camera unit on the back. On the front, there will be a dual-camera setup in the notch.

They will likely feature the same metal-back-and-glass-window design like the previous generation smartphones. However, will there be wireless charging? A video on Twitter revealed that this could be a possibility.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 will power the devices and they will come in two storage variants: one with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and another with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

There might be a 3,430 mAh battery. Besides this, the Pixels might not come with a headphone jack.

Google Home Hub

Google might also launch an unusual smart speaker this time, with a touchscreen display of about 7 inches and a rather large speaker, in its usual chalk-white and grey aesthetics. The device, which is currently being referred to as the Google Home Hub, looks like a tablet attached to a smart speaker. While it will not work as a regular tablet, and it will not have a camera, the 7-inch touch screen will reveal information such as time and weather, along with information on daily travels using Google Maps.

Pixel State tablet

We should also expect Google's first Chrome OS tablet, called the Pixel Slate. Recently, images of the device were leaked, and it seems that the tablet will feature a detachable keyboard accessory which will most likely be sold separately. There's also support for an active pen, according to the leaked renders.

The Pixel Slate will likely arrive in a dark blue shade, but you could expect more colours to be announced at launch.

A charging stand

There is a possibility of a charging stand to be launched as well. The new accessory, Pixel Stand, apparently works together with a Google Assistant interface. The stand appears to let the phone show information like upcoming calendar events and photos on the phone screen while it charges.

If this is true, Google basically wants your smartphone to become a smart home hub — but we're not sure how well it will compete with Amazon, who just recently unveiled a whole range of items for a smart home ecosystem.

Pixelbook 2

The Pixelbook is also expected to get an update. However, there are going to be two new Pixelbook devices called — Altlas and Nocturne. Atlas will be the same design as the first Pixelbook, but with slimmer bezels around its display. Nocturne, on the other hand, is a detachable design, like Microsoft's Surface Pro. It is likely that the Pixel Slate that we spoke of earlier is the product which has been named Nocturne.

This can be said because an ad revealed that the device has a 2-in-1 form factor and does not detach. It has hinges.

There's not much information about the price of Atlas, but a leaked advertisement for the Pixelbook 2 had the following tagline — “convertible, flexible, affordable.”

Google Chromecast update

It's been a long time that there was a Chromecast update. Google might just launch one because someone just bought it from BestBuy last week.

