Google will unveil its new smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL two days from now on 9 October, and while much has leaked about the device so far, it seems like someone has been already begun selling it, maybe for some attention, because why not!

A Hong Kong retailer has started selling the devices already, and Engadget got its hands on the Google Pixel 3 XL. The editor of the publication borrowed the device from the Hong Kong retailer, WahPhone Digital. The retailer was selling the device for HK$15,880, which is about Rs 1,50,000.

The device has been described as “solid and well-built,” and that it matches up with the leaks we have seen so far. It apparently has a 6.3-inch display with a 2,960 x 2,440 pixels resolution and features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. In terms of storage, it the phone has 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB internal storage.

The notch on the device looks odd, especially when compared to the OnePlus 6.

Coming to the camera, the device has a 12.2 MP single camera at the rear, and an 8 MP camera unit up front.

At the time of publishing, the report said that the device has a 3,732mAh battery capacity, but that has now been struck out in the article. Running the device is Android 9.0 Pie.

