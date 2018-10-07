Sunday, October 07, 2018 Back to
Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launch

The Hong Kong retailer, WahPhone Digital is selling the Pixel 3 XL for HK$15,880, about Rs 1,50,000.

Google will unveil its new smartphones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL two days from now on 9 October, and while much has leaked about the device so far, it seems like someone has been already begun selling it, maybe for some attention, because why not!

A Hong Kong retailer has started selling the devices already, and Engadget got its hands on the Google Pixel 3 XL. The editor of the publication borrowed the device from the Hong Kong retailer, WahPhone Digital. The retailer was selling the device for HK$15,880, which is about Rs 1,50,000.

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

The device has been described as “solid and well-built,” and that it matches up with the leaks we have seen so far. It apparently has a 6.3-inch display with a 2,960 x 2,440 pixels resolution and features Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. In terms of storage, it the phone has 4 GB of RAM and a 128 GB internal storage.

The notch on the device looks odd, especially when compared to the OnePlus 6.

Coming to the camera, the device has a 12.2 MP single camera at the rear, and an 8 MP camera unit up front.

At the time of publishing, the report said that the device has a 3,732mAh battery capacity, but that has now been struck out in the article. Running the device is Android 9.0 Pie.

To catch live updates during the launch, head to our Twitter handle and our Facebook Page. We will also be running a live blog on our site.

