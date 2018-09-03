The Pixel 3 XL keeps getting leaked. A couple of days back we had a “mega-leak” and now someone left a unit meant for testing, courtesy an anonymous Lyft driver who goes by the name Anonymous Alligator.

The images were sent to the publication Android Police, and he said that a pre-production unit was left by some rider in the back seat of his car. There is no information about where this incident happened.

The device resembles all the leaks we have seen in the past and has that huge notch.

“He thought his own Pixel 2 XL had somehow fallen back, but he realized it was the 3 XL after seeing the notch and Google logo on the back,” the report says. The phone was later returned by the driver to the passenger who left the device.

Recently leaked images had revealed that the device has a 6.71-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. It is powered by a 3,430 mAh battery.

Further, there was an image of the full retail package with its components. The phone comes with wired headphones, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a charger, USB-A to USB-C adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

The Pixel 3 XL will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and the operating system will be Android Pie, as expected.