Sunday, October 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 October, 2018 11:19 IST

Google's first Chrome OS running Pixel Slate tablet leaked ahead of launch

The renders reveal the Pixel Slate from all sides and also shows the accessories compatible with it.

Google's MadeByGoogle event is less than three days away from getting underway. Though we have seen a ton of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far, we haven't had much luck when it comes to the Chromebooks that Google is expected to launch.

As per a report published by MySmartPrice, we might have just seen images of Google's first Chrome OS tablet, touted as the Pixel Slate. The leaked image which appears to be a combination of rendered images, not only reveals the front of the Pixel Slate, but also the back and the accessories compatible with it.

Google Pixel Slate front render. Image: MySmartPrice

Google Pixel Slate front render. Image: MySmartPrice

The image reveals that the tablet will feature a detachable keyboard accessory which will most likely be sold separately. There's also support for an active pen which shows up on the image. As per what can be seen of Chrome OS in the image, it does appear that Google has played around a fair bit when it comes to UI design.

Codenamed 'Nocturne', the leak also shows a relatively thin tablet with at least one side USB-C port. There also seems to be a power button at the top of the tablet which could feature a built-in fingerprint scanner as well. The back also reveals that we will likely stumble across a single rear-facing camera setup and a neat Google logo tucked away in the corner.

Combined renders of the Pixel Slate tablet. Image: MySmartPrice

Combined renders of the Pixel Slate tablet. Image: MySmartPrice

The Pixel Slate will likely arrive in a dark blue shade but you could expect more colours to be announced at launch.

While internals remains unknown, the report also suggests that the Pixel Slate is expected to be less premium than Google's Pixelbook refresh. We will have to wait out a few more days for more details to be confirmed along with a price tag for the tablet.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate may support both Windows 10 and Chrome operating systems

Oct 01, 2018

Pixel Ultra

Google mocks theories of a possible 'Pixel Ultra' launch through an Instagram post

Oct 04, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant gets a visual upgrade, includes easy voice and touch control

Oct 04, 2018

Google Drive

Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report

Oct 05, 2018

Doodle video

Google Doodle celebrates 20th birthday with a video of their best in the last 20 years

Sep 27, 2018

Google

Google might be testing edits like manual bokeh effect, colour pop in Google photos

Sep 22, 2018

science

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

4th India International Science Festival kick starts: Highlights from day one

Oct 06, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018