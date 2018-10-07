Google's MadeByGoogle event is less than three days away from getting underway. Though we have seen a ton of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far, we haven't had much luck when it comes to the Chromebooks that Google is expected to launch.

As per a report published by MySmartPrice, we might have just seen images of Google's first Chrome OS tablet, touted as the Pixel Slate. The leaked image which appears to be a combination of rendered images, not only reveals the front of the Pixel Slate, but also the back and the accessories compatible with it.

The image reveals that the tablet will feature a detachable keyboard accessory which will most likely be sold separately. There's also support for an active pen which shows up on the image. As per what can be seen of Chrome OS in the image, it does appear that Google has played around a fair bit when it comes to UI design.

Codenamed 'Nocturne', the leak also shows a relatively thin tablet with at least one side USB-C port. There also seems to be a power button at the top of the tablet which could feature a built-in fingerprint scanner as well. The back also reveals that we will likely stumble across a single rear-facing camera setup and a neat Google logo tucked away in the corner.

The Pixel Slate will likely arrive in a dark blue shade but you could expect more colours to be announced at launch.

While internals remains unknown, the report also suggests that the Pixel Slate is expected to be less premium than Google's Pixelbook refresh. We will have to wait out a few more days for more details to be confirmed along with a price tag for the tablet.