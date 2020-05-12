Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V19 with dual punch-hole display to launch in India today: Here is all you need to know

Vivo V19 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2020 08:31:24 IST

After almost a month-long lockdown, tech companies finally have their day and are able to align their smartphone launches back on track. Xiaomi launched a couple of products last week including Mi 10, followed by Realme Narzo series launch today. Now, Vivo V19 is set to debut today in India, with the Poco F2 Pro scheduled to be announced globally tomorrow as well.

Vivo V19 was launched in China last month and it is expected that the India variant will also have similar specifications.

The company has confirmed in a tweet that Vivo V19 will feature a dual punch hole camera on the front and will come in a black colour variant.

Vivo V19 with dual punch-hole display to launch in India today: Here is all you need to know

Vivo 19. Image: Vivo

Vivo V19 global variant specifications and features

The phone sports dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. The cameras are placed on the right of the display. The front panel has a 32 MP main selfie camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP shooter positioned horizontally.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup positioned on the top left. The camera panel includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle shooter, a 2 MP Bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Coming to the display, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock. Vivo v19 is available in two colour options – Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

The phone is equipped with low brightness anti-flicker technology that keeps eyes protected in the dark.

It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor.

There is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33 W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0. Vivo claims that the technology enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes.

As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 with dual punch hole front camera to make its debut on 26 March in India

Mar 18, 2020
Vivo V19 with dual punch hole front camera to make its debut on 26 March in India
Vivo V19 with dual punch hole selfie camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 with dual punch hole selfie camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

Apr 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020