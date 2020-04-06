Monday, April 06, 2020Back to
Vivo V19 with dual punch hole selfie camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

Vivo has not revealed any information on the price and the availability of the smartphone.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2020 20:19:05 IST

Vivo has unveiled the global variant of V19, days after deferring its official launch. The phone was supposed to be launched in the last week of March but it got delayed after the coronavirus outbreak.

Vivo has talked about the specifications of V19 on its global website but has not revealed any information on the price and the availability of the smartphone.

The latest variant of Vivo V19 is different from the one the company launched in Indonesia last month. Vivo India, however, lists V19 as an upcoming handset on its website.

Vivo V19 with dual punch hole selfie camera, Snapdragon 712 SoC launched

Vivo V19 smartphone has been launched globally. India price and specifications are yet to be announced.

Vivo V19 specifications and features

The phone sports dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. The cameras are placed on the right of the display. The front panel has a 32 MP main selfie camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP shooter positioned horizontally.

On the rear, it has quad-camera setup positioned on the top left. The camera panel includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle shooter, a 2 MP Bokeh camera and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Coming to the display, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock. Vivo v19 is available in two colour options – Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

The phone is equipped with low brightness anti-flicker technology that keeps eyes protected in the dark.

It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor.

There is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33 W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0. Vivo claims that the technology enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes.

As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

Vivo on its website has said that details of V19 may vary by region and asked users to visit the local official website for further information.

