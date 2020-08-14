Friday, August 14, 2020Back to
Vivo Independence Day sale: Offers on Vivo X50 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo Y50

Vivo will give up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Vivo X50 series if the purchase is made via HDFC or ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2020 18:46:29 IST

On the occasion of Independence Day, the smartphone manufacturer Vivo is giving offers on its smartphone purchases across offline and online retail stores. These offers will be valid till 16 August and will give discounts on smartphones like Vivo X50 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo Y50.

Vivo X50 Pro.

During this ongoing sale, Vivo is offering up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Vivo X50 series, if the purchase is made via HDFC or ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Buyers can also get a one-time screen replacement by paying Rs 1,990 on the X50 series and Rs 999 for Vivo V19 at the time of service/repair at authorised Vivo service centres within 6 months

To recall, Vivo X50 comes in two storage variants: 8 GB + 12 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colour variants.

Vivo X50 Pro comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 49,990. It comes in Alpha Grey colour variant.

Vivo V19 is now selling at a starting price of Rs 24,990 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,990. It comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

Vivo Y50 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 17,990. It is available in Pearl White and Iris Blue colour variants.

 

