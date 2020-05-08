tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today unveiled a handful of products in India including the much-awaited 108 MP camera smartphone, Mi 10. The smartphone had already debuted in China last year.

As expected, the company also launched two IoT products today – Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Box 4K pricing, availability, sale offers

Xiaomi's Mi 10 comes in two storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 49,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, priced at Rs 54,999. It will come in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour variants.

Pre-orders begin today (8 May) at 2 pm. All customers pre-booking the Mi 10 will get a free 30W wireless charger.

Payments via HDFC bank debit or credit card will let you avail Rs 3,000 cashback.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are priced at Rs 4,499 but will be available at a special price of Rs 3,999 from 12 May to 17 May.

Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499 and will go on sale on 11 May at 12.00 pm IST.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D-curved AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Mi True Wireless earphones specifications

As per the company, these earphones offer up to 14 hours of battery life and will provide up to 4 hours of usage by a single charge. It supports LHDC and comes with Bluetooth v5.0. It also comes with dual noise cancellation mics.

Mi Box 4K specifications

Mi Box 4K works with an HD, FHD and 4K TV. It also comes with HDR 10, and support of latest Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box. It also comes with Chromecast & Google Assistant and offers 5,000+ apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

It comes in just one black colour option.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.