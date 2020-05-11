tech2 News Staff

After being rescheduled twice, Realme has finally launched its Narzo smartphone series in India, which includes Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The two game-centric smartphones are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A pricing, availability

Realme Narzo 10A comes in a sole 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So Blue and So White colour variants.

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in two colour variants: That Green and That White.

Realme Narzo 10's first sale will be held on 18 May at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com and Narzo 10A will go on sale on 22 May at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A specifications

Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by Helio G80 chipset. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it features a quad-camera setup at the back that has 48 MP primary lens, a portrait lens, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch screen and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank. In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary lens, one portrait lens and a macro lens. On the front, it comes with a 5 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

