Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung reveals Android 10 roadmap for India; Galaxy S10, Note 10 to upgrade in Jan 2020

By September 2020, all eligible Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive the update.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 12:59:56 IST

Samsung has revealed the roadmap for Android 10 updates for Galaxy smartphones in India.

The rollout will start with Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 receiving the upgrade in January 2020. Interestingly, for the first time, the Galaxy A and M series will also get the stable Android 10 update, including the One UI 2.0 skin alongside the rollout on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

By September 2020, all eligible Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive the update. Here is a complete list of all the smartphones that will get the update and when they will start receiving it.

Samsung reveals Android 10 roadmap for India; Galaxy S10, Note 10 to upgrade in Jan 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Image: Kaushal/tech2

Samsung Android 10 Roadmap

The phase one of the rollout will begin in January 2020, in which Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ (Review), Galaxy Note 9 (Review), Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ (Review), Galaxy S10e (Review), Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ (Review), along with the Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 (Review), and the Galaxy A30 (Review), will receive the upgrade.

Phase two will be in March 2020 and will only include Samsung Galaxy M40.

The third phase will begin in April 2020, wherein Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ (Review), Galaxy A7 (Review), Galaxy A9, Galaxy A50 (Review), Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70 (Review), Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Tab S6, and the Galaxy Fold will receive the update.

(Also read: Android 10 and beyond: Google's most controversial update feels incomplete)


In May 2020 the fourth phase will kick-off, with the update rolling out to Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s, and the Galaxy M10s.

The fifth phase is scheduled for June 2020, when the Galaxy On6, Galaxy J6, and the Galaxy A20s, will receive the Android 10 update.

The sixth wave of the update will hit in July 2020, with the rollout to Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4, and the Galaxy Tab S5e.

After that Galaxy Tab A8 and the Galaxy Tab S5e will get the update in August, and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018) and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in September.

Notably, Samsung does mention that the roadmap is not set in stone and might change in the future.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung announces Star Wars Edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus, priced at $1,300

Nov 19, 2019
Samsung announces Star Wars Edition Galaxy Note 10 Plus, priced at $1,300
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Realme 5, Moto E6S, Samsug Galaxy A50 and more

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Realme 5, Moto E6S, Samsug Galaxy A50 and more

Nov 14, 2019
Amazon Fab Phones fest: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy M30 more

Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones fest: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy M30 more

Nov 26, 2019
Samsung W20 5G foldable phone to debut in China today, can be rebranded as Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung W20 5G

Samsung W20 5G foldable phone to debut in China today, can be rebranded as Galaxy Fold 5G

Nov 19, 2019
Facebook's dark mode reportedly starts showing up on some Android devices

Facebook

Facebook's dark mode reportedly starts showing up on some Android devices

Nov 26, 2019
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro updated with optimised standby power consumption, bug fixes, more

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro updated with optimised standby power consumption, bug fixes, more

Nov 16, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019