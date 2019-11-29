tech2 News Staff

Samsung has revealed the roadmap for Android 10 updates for Galaxy smartphones in India.

The rollout will start with Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 receiving the upgrade in January 2020. Interestingly, for the first time, the Galaxy A and M series will also get the stable Android 10 update, including the One UI 2.0 skin alongside the rollout on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

By September 2020, all eligible Galaxy devices are scheduled to receive the update. Here is a complete list of all the smartphones that will get the update and when they will start receiving it.

Samsung Android 10 Roadmap

The phase one of the rollout will begin in January 2020, in which Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ (Review), Galaxy Note 9 (Review), Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ (Review), Galaxy S10e (Review), Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ (Review), along with the Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 (Review), and the Galaxy A30 (Review), will receive the upgrade.

Phase two will be in March 2020 and will only include Samsung Galaxy M40.

The third phase will begin in April 2020, wherein Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ (Review), Galaxy A7 (Review), Galaxy A9, Galaxy A50 (Review), Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70 (Review), Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Tab S6, and the Galaxy Fold will receive the update.

In May 2020 the fourth phase will kick-off, with the update rolling out to Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s, and the Galaxy M10s.

The fifth phase is scheduled for June 2020, when the Galaxy On6, Galaxy J6, and the Galaxy A20s, will receive the Android 10 update.

The sixth wave of the update will hit in July 2020, with the rollout to Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4, and the Galaxy Tab S5e.

After that Galaxy Tab A8 and the Galaxy Tab S5e will get the update in August, and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018) and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in September.

Notably, Samsung does mention that the roadmap is not set in stone and might change in the future.

