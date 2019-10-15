tech2 News Staff

About a month ago, Google released Android 10 for Pixel users. Days after that Xiaomi and OnePlus released public beta versions of the software for the Redmi K20 series and OnePlus 7 phones. Now, bringing the experience to the new Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has released the One UI beta 2.0 update, which is based on Android 10. The update will include various Android 10 features like the 'enhanced' dark mode, smaller notifications, among others.

This was revealed by Samsung in an announcement on its official blog. The blog, however, does not mention if all Galaxy S10 users will start to see the update soon or if this will be released region-wise. Meanwhile, a SamMobile report claims that the update is expected to be available in the US, Germany, and South Korea for now. In fact, another report by the publication claims that the version is already available in the US.

If you are a Galaxy S10 user and by now you are already hyped about the update, make sure you have a Samsung account. You will not be able to participate in the One UI Beta Program without the account.

Once you have created an account, if you have a Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ (review), or Galaxy S10 5G, you can sign up and check for the update via the Samsung Members app.

You can check out all the new features you can expect with One UI 2.0 on your Galaxy S10 series phone here.