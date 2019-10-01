tech2 News Staff

After a prolonged period in which it was uncertain if the launch was ever going to happen, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been officially announced in India for a price of Rs 1,64,999. This is the very first folding smartphone to come to the country and with its eye-watering price tag, it is quite obvious that the device will be appealing to only a very niche audience. The Galaxy Fold pre-bookings will start from 11 October while the phone will start shipping from 20 October onwards.

The Galaxy Fold saga has been keenly followed by the tech world ever since it was announced back in February to reviewers finding extreme hardware defects in the phone to the Galaxy Fold being recalled until finally the redesigned version was announced globally back in September.

Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.

Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.

The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone that is likely to be launched next year as a part of the upcoming Galaxy S11 series.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.