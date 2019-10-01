Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1,64,999, sale to start from 20 October

With its eye-watering price tag, the Galaxy Fold will be appealing to only a very niche audience.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 14:33:09 IST

After a prolonged period in which it was uncertain if the launch was ever going to happen, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been officially announced in India for a price of Rs 1,64,999. This is the very first folding smartphone to come to the country and with its eye-watering price tag, it is quite obvious that the device will be appealing to only a very niche audience. The Galaxy Fold pre-bookings will start from 11 October while the phone will start shipping from 20 October onwards.

Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1,64,999, sale to start from 20 October

Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold saga has been keenly followed by the tech world ever since it was announced back in February to reviewers finding extreme hardware defects in the phone to the Galaxy Fold being recalled until finally the redesigned version was announced globally back in September.

Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.
  • Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.
  • The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
  • Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.
  • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone that is likely to be launched next year as a part of the upcoming Galaxy S11 series.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Oct 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India today at 12 pm: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Fold to be available for purchase at $1,980 in the US from 27 September

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to be available for purchase at $1,980 in the US from 27 September

Sep 24, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched, priced starting Rs 13,999, Rs 8,999 respectively

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched, priced starting Rs 13,999, Rs 8,999 respectively

Sep 18, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 to receive Android 10 beta in October: Report

Android 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 to receive Android 10 beta in October: Report

Sep 19, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Sep 18, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A20s launched with triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Samsung Galaxy A20s launched with triple rear camera setup and a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display

Sep 24, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019