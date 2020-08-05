Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Launch Event highlights: Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 series sale starts 21 August in select markets

tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 21:42:06 IST

The new Notes 20 series may be powered by the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

  • 22:10 (IST)

  • 22:10 (IST)

  • 22:09 (IST)

  • 21:27 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pricing

    The Galaxy Watch 3 is priced starting at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in the US for 41mm model, whereas the 45mm model will cost starting at $429 (roughly Rs. 32,100).

  • 21:25 (IST)

    The Galaxy Note 20 series pricing

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been announced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 75,400) for the 5G variant with base 128GB storage in the US. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 97,500) for the base 128GB storage variant in the US.

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pre-booking starts tomorrow, 6 August, and it will be available in select market starting 21 August. 

    The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tabs S7+ will also be available for purchase in select markets starting 21 August. 

    The Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting 6 August.

  • 21:13 (IST)

  • 21:09 (IST)

    Samsung says it will support operating system up to three generations

  • 21:03 (IST)

    The Galaxy Z Fold 2 does not come with an S Pen

  • 20:59 (IST)

    Samsung says going forware 5G and foldables will be an important part of the company's product line

  • 20:58 (IST)

    Samsung says it will share more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on 1 September

    Pre-orders for the phone will also begin on 1 September.

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Similar to the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can remain opened at different angles

  • 20:53 (IST)

    The Galaxy Z Fold 2's display is made of Ultra Thin Glass, which is apparently thinner than a strand of hair

  • 20:51 (IST)

    The Galaxy Fold sports punch hole display and is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery

  • 20:50 (IST)

    The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour variants

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

  • 20:42 (IST)

    The Galaxy Note 20 series will be the first smartphone to come with the new Nearby Share feature

    The feature is similar to Apple's Airdrop and lets you quickly share files with other devices, with the feature, around you.

  • 20:41 (IST)

    The Galaxy devices announced so far

  • 20:40 (IST)

    The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with more than 120 fitness programmes

  • 20:38 (IST)

    For fitness, the Galacy Watch 3 will give users real time feedback of your walks and runs

  • 20:37 (IST)

    The Galaxy Watch 3 also gives you a Sleep Score

  • 20:36 (IST)

    The Galaxy Watch 3 lets you measure your blood pressure, ECG, heart rate

  • 20:35 (IST)

    The Galaxy Watch 3 lets you customise the watch face from the images in your phone's gallery

  • 20:33 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes and three colour options

    The Watch 3 features rotatable bezle.

  • 20:32 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

  • 20:31 (IST)

    Samsung lets you pair two pair of Galaxy Buds Live to the same device simultaneously

  • 20:28 (IST)

    The Galaxy Buds Live features Active Noise cancellation

  • 20:27 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live reportedly offers 6 hours of playtime

  • 20:26 (IST)

    The Galaxy Buds Live come in three colour variants

    The Buds and the case are also eco-friendly – made out of recycled material.

  • 20:25 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

  • 20:23 (IST)

    Samsung Note 20 and Tab S7 series can now be connected to Dex wirelessly

  • 20:22 (IST)

    The Note 20 phones can be used as a screen to play the Xbox games on

    Samsung has also announced some bundled offers for users who pre-book the Galaxy Note 20 devices.

  • 20:19 (IST)

    Samsung has collaborated with Microsoft to bring Xbox experience to the Note 20 series

    With the partnership, Samsung Note and Tab users will be able to use their device like a game console and play up to 100 Xbox games using the Xbox Game Pass.

  • 20:15 (IST)

    By later this year, Samsung will also allow users to use the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ as a second screen for Windows PCs

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Notes and reminders on the Tab S7 series or Note 20 series can also be accessed via To-Do list on Windows PCs

    The Note 20 series also comes with a Link to Windows feature. Additionally, similar to Mac, Windows will now let you sync your Samsung device to your PC and access all apps from your computer, browse through the apps, reply to messages, etc. 

  • 20:08 (IST)

    On the Galaxy Tab S7 series users can sync notes and also add voice notes to it.

    The features also work on the Note app on the Note 20 series.

  • 20:05 (IST)

    Samsung has also announced a book cover keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S7 series

  • 20:04 (IST)

    The Galaxy Tab S7 series will allow users to use three app simultaneously

  • 20:02 (IST)

    The Galaxy Tab S7 series comes in three colour variants

  • 20:02 (IST)

    The Galaxy Tab S7 series features a 120 Hz refresh rate display

  • 20:01 (IST)

    Samsung's new tab comes in two models: Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+

  • 20:00 (IST)

    Now turn for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7! 

  • 19:58 (IST)

    The new S Pen feature 9 ms latency and uses AI prediction for quicker response

  • 19:55 (IST)

    The Note 20 series comes with an 'improved' S Pen

    The S Pen sports the click and pop design and sits inside the device.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will sport a triple camera setup at the back

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 10 MP selfie camera

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

    Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch display, whereas the Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch display.

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Samsung's new buds, tab, Note 20 series, Watch, and the Fold showed in a silhouette

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Samsung's TM Roh talks about the 'Next Normal'

  • 19:41 (IST)

    President and head of Samsung TM Roh has now taken the virtual stage

Samsung is hosting its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, only this time, the company is following the 'new normal', and will be hosting the event online-only.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 7.30 pm IST. You can see the event's local time for you, here. Samsung will be live streaming the event on it's official YouTube page. It will also be live streaming the event on its official website. Currently, the website asks for a pre-registration to watch the live stream; you can do that by putting in your name, contact number, email address, and pin code.

At the event today, Samsung will be announcing five new devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 series (Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra), Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7 series (Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Launch Event highlights: Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 series sale starts 21 August in select markets

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 render. Image: Twitter/Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series expected specifications

From what we know so far, the Galaxy Note 20 series will likely come with an S Pen. The new Notes are expected to be powered by either the current Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the rumoured Snapdragon 865+ SoC. There is also a possibility that the Galaxy Note 20 is powered y the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and the higher Ultra model sports the purported Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will offer up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Verge has reported that the entire series is expected to come with 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

There are also reports that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will become the first smartphone to provide the optimisation for game usage via online streaming. The streaming will be possible via ‘Project xCloud’ – an initiative by Microsoft – which will allow users to use their phone like a game console and play up to 90 Xbox games on it using the Xbox Game Pass.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to have a 108 MP main camera, aided by a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP periscope lens that can zoom in up to 50 times. A hole punch front camera of 10 MP is also going to be featured.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been tipped to go on sale in India by 28 August.

 Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

Going by a previous report, Galaxy Fold 2 might offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold render. Image: MySmartprice

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold render. Image: MySmartprice

The report states that the device is likely to feature an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It is also being speculated that Fold 2 will come with S pen support.

Another report revealed that the smartphone is expected to come in two colour options — Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP.

The smartphone is expected to have a storage capacity of 512 GB. It will draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 expected specifications

Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly come in 4 different versions ― two in a 41 mm size and the other two in a 45 mm size. The display of the smartwatch is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass XD and is expected to have 5ATM water-resistance.

Both models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are believed to come with LTE variants and GPS, and be equipped with a heart-rate monitor. The devices are also expected to come with blood pressure monitoring.



