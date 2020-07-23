FP Trending

Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra flagship in the month of August. Now, recent reports suggest that this phone will be able to stream Xbox games over xCloud. Other features of the ‘phablet’ include an S pen that will make writing on the screen very similar to that of paper.

A report by WinFuture, says that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will become the first smartphone to provide the optimisation for game usage via online streaming. The streaming will be possible via ‘Project xCloud’, an initiative taken by Samsung in cooperation with Microsoft. Now your phone will become your game console on which you can play up to 90 Xbox games with your Xbox Game Pass.

The flagship is touted to be launched via the online Samsung Unpacked event on August 5. The report also speaks about other interesting features on the Note 20 Ultra. The 6.9-inch screen will have a resolution of 3200 x 1400. The phone is also expected to be the first smartphone to carry Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7.

The S pen stylus is going to have the latency of only nine milliseconds. Microsoft and Samsung are working to provide “automatic OneNote synchronization” along with the other gesture commands.

The partnership between the two tech giants has been hinted on since last year. Microsoft head Satya Nadella had made an appearance in the Galaxy Note launch event last August to highlight the cordial relations of the firms. He also announced at the event that Samsung will have Microsoft applications like the Your Phone app and Office apps preinstalled on Galaxy Note 10.

The WinFuture report also suggests that the Note 20 Ultra will have a 108 MP main camera, aided by a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP periscope lens that can zoom in up to 50 times. A hole punch front camera of 10 megapixels is also going to be featured.