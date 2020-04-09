Thursday, April 09, 2020Back to
Samsung may unveil new, cheaper Galaxy Fold 2 with 256 GB of storage: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might debut in the third quarter of this year alongside the Galaxy Note 20.


FP TrendingApr 09, 2020 09:14:22 IST

Samsung is the only company to have launched multiple foldable phones — Samsung Galaxy Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Review) — in the recent past. In a new development, the South Korean giant might very well add a third phone to the lineup this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, the company is expected to name the new model Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung had launched Galaxy Fold's 512 GB variant at a price of Rs 1,64,999. The company is reportedly planning to keep the starting price below the steep premium by unveiling the 256 GB variant.

Samsung may unveil new, cheaper Galaxy Fold 2 with 256 GB of storage: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a semi-prominent crease where the phone bends. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav.

The report says that Galaxy Fold 2 will offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.

The report states that the device will have an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It is also being speculated that Fold 2 will come with S pen support.

The camera setup maybe the same as on the Galaxy S20+, but the phone may get a 4G variant, besides flagship processor, RAM specs and 5G support on some models.

As per the report, the Galaxy Fold 2 may be unveiled in the third quarter of this year and maybe launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in August.

Despite its high price, it was revealed in December last year by Samsung Electronic's President Young Sohn that it had already sold one million units of the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold has a screen resolution of 840 x 1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

