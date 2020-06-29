FP Trending

The much-awaited Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ is rumored to be launched in July. If the chipset is launched next month, most of the smartphones that will be launched later this year will be powered with it.

A report by Gizmochina quoted Ice Universe as saying, “If there is no accident, Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 865+ processor in July."

The tipster also added that mobile phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processors will arrive in the second half of the year.

The report mentions that the Snapdragon 865+ processor is expected to have a clock speed of 3.09 GHz, which will be higher than 2.84GHz in Snapdragon 865.

As per the AnTuTu listing, Snapdragon 865+ chipset has a total score of 646,310 points, which includes a CPU score of 183,149 points, a GPU score of 247,932 points, MEM score of 111,239 points and UX score of 103,990 points.

According to a report by Wccftech.com, one of the first smartphones to come powered with the upcoming faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset could be the ASUS ROG Phone 3.

It further says that if manufacturers plan on letting the Snapdragon 865+ run at the aforementioned clock speeds, then they will have to design a cooling solution accordingly. If they don't, the chipset will throttle, wasting away its actual potential.

A report by TechRadar mentions that the other few devices that may also rock the new SoC could be the Samsung’s Note 20 Series and iQoo 3 Pro from Vivo. There are rumours that Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip may be powered with the new chipset.