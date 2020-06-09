FP Trending

There have been rumours around Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch for quite some time. The company had disclosed support pages for the smartwatch on its South Korean website, but later withdrew them.

Earlier, it was predicted that the upcoming smartwatch would be called Galaxy Watch 2, but a certification filing with Thailand’s NBTC revealed that it will be called Galaxy Watch 3.

Galaxy Watch 3 was recently certified by the FCC in 4 different versions - two in a 41mm size and the other two in a 45mm size. The pages that Samsung uploaded contained the model number of the device - SM-R840NZKAKOO/SM-R840NZSAKOO for 41mm model and SM-R850NZDAKOO/SM-R850NZSAKOO for 45mm variant.

From what the rumours suggest, the display of the smartwatch will reportedly be protected Gorilla Glass XD and will have 5ATM water-resistance. The case will cover some of the MIL-STD 810G certification for added durability.

Both models of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are believed to come with LTE variants and GPS, and be equipped with a heart-rate monitor. The devices are also expected to come with blood pressure monitoring.

As per a report by GSMArena, the South Korean tech giant may unveil Galaxy Watch 3 at an event for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 on 5 August.

Samsung last year launched Galaxy Watch Active 2, a refined version of Galaxy Watch Active. It is available in two case options made of aluminium and stainless steel.

Both the aluminum and stainless steel models come in a 40 mm and 44 mm case and in Bluetooth and LTE variants. The smartwatch is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC clocked at 1.15 GHz and packs in 768 MB RAM along with 4 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the LTE models feature 1.5 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.