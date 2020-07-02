Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its 'Mystic Bronze' avatar leaked ahead of launch

The images also show the S Pen, the colour and appearance of which doesn't appear to have changed much.


Jul 02, 2020 17:37:27 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August.

With just a little over a month left for the event, a new leak has emerged, revealing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was leaked on the company's official Russian website. The listing was pulled down. However, the tipster took screenshots of the device and shared them on Twitter.

According to a GSM Arena report, the leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was first spotted by a Russian YouTuber. The pictures were spotted at the bottom of the website's Galaxy Note 8 page.

From the images, it appears that the smartphone will sport the "Mystic Bronze" colour and will come with a triple camera setup in the rear which will be neatly placed on the left side of the phone.

Sensors and an LED flash can also be seen in the leaked images.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its Mystic Bronze avatar leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked. Image: Twitter/Ishan Agarwal

As per the report, the camera rectangle is a bit raised, but the design behind the glass is different. Each camera has its own accent ring.

The images also show the S Pen which has got the bronze colour and the appearance of it has not changed much.

As per the report by The Verge, the leaked images suggest that the phone is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Noted Samsung tipster Ice Universe has earlier tweeted that the Galaxy Note20 will be released in a copper color, and the design of the smartphone on Samsung’s site matches the Note 20 Ultra case tweeted recently.

Phone Arena reports that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to come powered with the Snapdragon 865 chipset in North America, China, and South Korea, and the unreleased Exynos 992 in Europe and other international markets.

The smartphone is also expected to be 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage as standard.

