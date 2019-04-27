tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e prices have been reduced.

As per an official release we received from Samsung, effective from 27 April 2019, which is today, the Galaxy S10 lineup now has a bunch of discounts and cashbacks, which effectively brings the lowest variant's price down to Rs 46,900, with discounts of up to Rs 11,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10e offer

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S10e (review) price now starts at Rs 46,990, down from Rs 55,990. But the fineprint here is that only if you have an HDFC debit or credit card, can that Rs 9,000 cashback be availed. For any other bank card user, there will only be a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 offer

The Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB variant also comes with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. There’s an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC debit or credit card.

Similarly, for the 512 GB variant, there is an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 cashback via HDFC debit or credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus offer

And as for the highest variant of the lineup, on purchase of the Galaxy S10 Plus (review) 128 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB variants, consumers can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 cash back via HDFC debit or credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e prices

For a quick recap, without the offer, the Galaxy S10 Plus is available in at Rs 1,17,900 for the 1 TB variant, Rs 91,900 for the 512 GB variant, and Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB model.

The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 84,900 for the 512 GB variant and the 128GB model costs Rs 66,900. The Galaxy S10e comes with only 128 GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 55,900.

