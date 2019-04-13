Saturday, April 13, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus offers: All you need to know

Users can get up to Rs 10,000 bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones.

tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2019 13:30:04 IST

Every year, when Samsung releases its new Galaxy phones, it also launches some upgrade programme, that offers discounts to people who move from older generation phones to the new Galaxy. However, this year, with the Galaxy S10, Samsung is offering some big discounts. Along with upgrade offers, it also has bank cashbacks and easy installments in place.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e. Image: Tech2/Omkar Patne

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ exchange bonus

Talking about the upgrade programme first, Samsung India has bumped up the exchange bonus on the Galaxy S10 phones. If you are opting for the Galaxy S10e (review), instead of the earlier Rs 2,000 bonus, you can now get Rs 4,000.

Further, you can get up to Rs 10,000 bonus on the 512 GB variant of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ (review), Rs 5,000 0n the Galaxy S10+ 128 GB variant, and Rs 6,000 bonus on the 128 GB model of the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S10+ 1 TB model is also eligible for a bonus of Rs 10,000.

Do note, as per the Samsung India website, this offer is valid only in selected Samsung outlets (in select cities) or via the Samsung Shop website or app. Also, the offer is only applicable for customers who purchase and activate the new Galaxy S10 phone between 1 April to 30 April 2019.

It is also to be noted, that the offer shall be valid in addition to the already running Upgrade Program and shall be available on exchange of select smartphones only with a new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+.

Additionally, if you are buying any of the Galaxy S10 phones, you are also eligible for getting the Galaxy Buds worth Rs 9,990 for Rs. 4,999. There is also a fat discount on purchase of the Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch along with S10 phones, where you can get the watch for Rs 9,999 instead of its selling price of Rs 22,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ EMI and cashbacks

On purchase of any of Galaxy S10 phones, HDFC users can also avail some additional benefits, wherein, they can get Rs 4,000 cashback on Galaxy S10e and Rs 6,000 off on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Additionally, if you opt for EMI payments for the Galaxy S10 phones Bajaj Finance you can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on Galaxy S10e, and Rs 6,000 on Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

