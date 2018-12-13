Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 Lite release date, price, specifications leaked

Samsung is believed to launch three variants - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Lite.

tech2 News Staff Dec 13, 2018 09:53 AM IST

Now that all the smartphones for the year 2018 have been released and done with, the next device for us to anticipate and drool on is the Samsung Galaxy S10. For a while now, there have been reports floating the internet that Samsung's 2019 flagship will be unveiled at MWC next year or a day before that. However, a recent new leak, and a massive one at that, claims to reveal the exact release date, price, and a few other specifications of the Galaxy S10.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price and availability

According to a report Gizmodo UK, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on 20 February, with its pre-orders kicking off right then. The release of the device will reportedly be scheduled for 8 March.

From what the report claims, Samsung will be launching three variants of the Galaxy S10. There will be a standard Galaxy S10 that will come with a curved display, there will be the Galaxy S10 Plus, and a Galaxy S10 Lite, which will come without a curved display. The latter will be the most affordable variant, of course.

The report also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will come in either 128 GB or 512 GB of storage, which may be priced at £799 (Rs 72,000 approximately) and £999 (Rs 90,000 approximately) respectively. Interestingly, there was another report by T3, which estimated the price of Galaxy S10 at $720 for the 128 GB variants and $840 for the 512 GB one.

There will also be a Galaxy S10 Plus that will be launched, which as per today's report will come in either a 128GB, 512GB or a whopping 1TB model. While the 128 GB model is estimated at £899, which translates to about Rs 81,000, the 512 GB variant is expected for £1,099, which is about Rs 99,000. As for the 1 TB variant, expect to really pay for that storage, because the current report suggests that one may set you back by £1,399. That's about Rs 1,26,000.

The Galaxy s10 Lite, on the other hand, is believed to come with a 128GB of storage, and sell at £669, which is around Rs 60,000.

This has to be the smoothest Samsung smartphone till date. Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications and features

As for the specifications, the leak suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 5.8-inch screen, the S10 with a curved display will sport a 6.1-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a large 6.4-inch display. This falls perfectly in line with a recent leak by Evan Blass.

It is still unclear what RAM and chipsets will all these variants hold, however, the Galaxy S10 is widely believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The leak also reiterates that the Galaxy S10 variants will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, but it will be an ultrasonic one. There is, however, no word on whether it will use any sort of facial recognition. The phone is also said to come with the ‘Infinity-O’ hole for a front-facing camera in one corner, lending yet more credence to this heavily-rumored design feature.

Finally, the report also talks about the Galaxy S10 coming with a feature, which will allow it to wirelessly charge other devices. This feature will apparently be called Powershare. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which was launched this year, already sports this feature, and it calls it reverse charging.

