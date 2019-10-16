Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch highlights: Redmi Note 8 priced starting Rs 9,999, Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 14,999

tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 15:40:05 IST

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available starting 21 October.

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Check out the unboxing and first look of the Redmi Note 8 Pro here: 

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Here are some image samples clicked from the Redmi Note 8 Pro:

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Redmi Note and Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India: Here are complete details of specifications, pricing, and availablility

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/redmi-note-8-note-8-pro-launched-in-india-starting-at-rs-9999-and-rs-14999-respectively-7507441.html

  • 14:06 (IST)

    Here's a detailed specification comparison of the Redmi Note 8 Pro against the Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/redmi-note-8-pro-vs-realme-x-vs-realme-5-pro-vs-vivo-z1-pro-the-new-mid-range-king-7249131.html

  • 14:02 (IST)

    The key announcements from the event today:

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available starting 21 October 

    The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India and mi.com at 12 pm on 21 October. 

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro pricing:

    6 GB RAM + 64 GB = Rs 14,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = Rs 15,999

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = Rs 17,999

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 pricing:

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage = Rs 9,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = Rs 12,999

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 complete specification:

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 features self-cleaning speakers

    Using a patented sound, the speakers send out a gush of air to clean the speakers from inside out. 

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 comes with Type-C port and a 3.5 mm jack. 

    The phone also comes with an IR Remote.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery

    It also comes with 18W fast charging support with the charger bundled in the box. 

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

    The smartphone will also come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It also has dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot. 

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display

  • 13:34 (IST)

    All the colour variants for Redmi Note 8:

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 comes in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Cosmic Purple, and Space Black colour variants

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 also lets you record 4K videos, slow motion videos and shoot portrait and macro shots

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup including a macro and wide-angle lens

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Moving on to the Redmi Note 8, the smartphone will also use MediaTek G90T with liquid cooling system, and a quad-camera seup

  • 13:22 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications:

  • 13:20 (IST)

    Alexa will also work with Mi TV allowing you to control the TV from your phone using voice

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with built-in Alexa support

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Detailed Redmi Note 8 specification list:

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 4,500 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support

    The 18W charger comes bundled with the phone.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro will start at 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option

    It will also come with a 2+1 SIM and micro SD slot.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with Wi-Fi X Antenna

    It is basically a secondary antenna to keep the latency consistent, especially when a user is gripping on too hard on the phone.

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with liquid cooling for thermal management

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro uses MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

    Reportedly, from the Note 7 Pro, Note 8 Pro's performance has been bumped by 24 percent. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 20 MP selfie camera

    It comes with multiple AI modes as well. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro also allows 4K video recording

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a dedicated Night Mode

    It also feature K20 series-like AI Skyscaping feature.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro features portrait mode on both front and rear camera

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro's macro lens lets you take images at a 2cm focus distance

    The smartphone also allows macro videos.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64 MP quad camera setup

    It includes a macro, depth, ultra-wide and a primary sensor. 

  • 12:53 (IST)

    A camera comparison of Note 8 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2 and OnePlus 7 Pro

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Anuj Sharma compares images taken from the Realme XT's 64 MP camera to the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • 12:47 (IST)

    What's special about Samsung's 64 MP ISOCELL sensor?

    This sensor by Samsung has the highest resolution in the company's 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution”  lens. The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions.

    There is support for real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung.  Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro uses a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 91.4 percent screen to body ratio

    That's apparently one of the largest screen to body ratio offered in the segment.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Xiami Redmi Note 8 series comes with IP52 protection

    It also has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro will also come in a Halo White colour variant

    It will also come in the classic black colour option. 

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with the Note 7 series' Aura Design

    The smartphone sports a four-sided curved glass. Below is the Gamma green colour:
     

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Xiaomi says it has sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally

  • 12:35 (IST)

    All the Redmi Note series phones that have been launched in India so far

  • 12:34 (IST)

    It's now time for the Redmi Note smartphones!

    Anuj Sharma is now on stage. 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    MIUI 11 will start rolling out from 22 October

    Here is a detailed rollout of the new UI.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Xiaomi announces new Mint keyboard in India

    The keyboard comes with support for English and 25 other Indic languages. It has real-time emoji suggestions that will work with both English and other Indic languages. It is currently available on Play Store and the Mi app store. 

  • 12:29 (IST)

    MIUI 11 will let you take calls while watching a video without needing to exit it

    MIUI 11 also has Samsung One UI-like picture-in-picture pop-ups for the apps you choose, which will show in a floating window over your video, game, or whatever apps you are using for smoother multitasking.

  • 12:26 (IST)

    MIUI 11 gets an iOS-like built-in step tracker that will show in your notification drawer

    The same tracker also lets you track your menstruation cycle.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    MIUI 11 gets a floating calculator

    The calculator will appear in the picture-in-picture mode over any app you use. It will also let you calculate your BMI, days left for your birthday, etc.

Just days after launching the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in India, Xiaomi is now set to launch its first 64 MP camera smartphone in India today. As confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain last week, the company will be hosting an event in New Delhi today to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro and likely the Redmi Note 8 as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is likely to pack with 4,500 mAh battery which might be equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities.

The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube page, mi.com and on Amazon India.

From what we know so far, per Amazon India's recent teaser for the Redmi Note 8 series, the smartphone will exclusively sell on the platform. Amazon India is hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival, which ends tomorrow, that is, 17 October and the Redmi Note 8 series will likely be available for purchase during this sale.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

Considering Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been announced in China, we can expect that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will sport its new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.

Redmi Note 8 China specifications

Besides the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi will also likely unveil the Redmi Note 8, which was launched in China with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Camera-wise, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.



