15:32 (IST)
Check out the unboxing and first look of the Redmi Note 8 Pro here:
tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 15:40:05 IST
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available starting 21 October.
highlights
14:00 (IST)
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available starting 21 October The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India and mi.com at 12 pm on 21 October.
13:58 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro pricing: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB = Rs 14,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = Rs 15,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = Rs 17,999
13:55 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 pricing: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage = Rs 9,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = Rs 12,999
13:47 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 features self-cleaning speakers Using a patented sound, the speakers send out a gush of air to clean the speakers from inside out.
13:44 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 comes with Type-C port and a 3.5 mm jack. The phone also comes with an IR Remote.
13:39 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery It also comes with 18W fast charging support with the charger bundled in the box.
13:37 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC The smartphone will also come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It also has dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot.
13:36 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display
13:33 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 comes in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, Cosmic Purple, and Space Black colour variants
13:31 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 also lets you record 4K videos, slow motion videos and shoot portrait and macro shots
13:29 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup including a macro and wide-angle lens
13:26 (IST)
Moving on to the Redmi Note 8, the smartphone will also use MediaTek G90T with liquid cooling system, and a quad-camera seup
13:20 (IST)
Alexa will also work with Mi TV allowing you to control the TV from your phone using voice
13:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with built-in Alexa support
13:15 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 4,500 mAh battery and 18W fast charging support The 18W charger comes bundled with the phone.
13:13 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro will start at 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option It will also come with a 2+1 SIM and micro SD slot.
13:11 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with Wi-Fi X Antenna It is basically a secondary antenna to keep the latency consistent, especially when a user is gripping on too hard on the phone.
13:09 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with liquid cooling for thermal management
13:05 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro uses MediaTek Helio G90T chipset Reportedly, from the Note 7 Pro, Note 8 Pro's performance has been bumped by 24 percent.
13:00 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro also allows 4K video recording
12:59 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a dedicated Night Mode It also feature K20 series-like AI Skyscaping feature.
12:58 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro features portrait mode on both front and rear camera
12:56 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro's macro lens lets you take images at a 2cm focus distance The smartphone also allows macro videos.
12:55 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64 MP quad camera setup It includes a macro, depth, ultra-wide and a primary sensor.
12:43 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 91.4 percent screen to body ratio That's apparently one of the largest screen to body ratio offered in the segment.
12:40 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro will also come in a Halo White colour variant It will also come in the classic black colour option.
12:39 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with the Note 7 series' Aura Design The smartphone sports a four-sided curved glass. Below is the Gamma green colour:
12:36 (IST)
Xiaomi says it has sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 series globally
12:33 (IST)
MIUI 11 will start rolling out from 22 October Here is a detailed rollout of the new UI.
12:32 (IST)
Xiaomi announces new Mint keyboard in India The keyboard comes with support for English and 25 other Indic languages. It has real-time emoji suggestions that will work with both English and other Indic languages. It is currently available on Play Store and the Mi app store.
12:29 (IST)
MIUI 11 will let you take calls while watching a video without needing to exit it MIUI 11 also has Samsung One UI-like picture-in-picture pop-ups for the apps you choose, which will show in a floating window over your video, game, or whatever apps you are using for smoother multitasking.
12:24 (IST)
MIUI 11 gets a floating calculator The calculator will appear in the picture-in-picture mode over any app you use. It will also let you calculate your BMI, days left for your birthday, etc.
12:23 (IST)
MIUI 11 now lets you add tasks to the Notes app There is also an option for Voice tasks to add tasks by using voice. The app also has set templates so you can just fill in the blanks to save time.
12:21 (IST)
MIUI 11 will now show thumbnails for your documents in the Files folder You will also be able to preview any document without needing any additional app.
12:19 (IST)
On MIUI 11, Xiaomi has also introduced Dynamic Video Wallapepr Can you hear the battery crying for help???
12:18 (IST)
Xiaomi MIUI 11 will let you customise the theme for the wallpaper carousel Is anybody really excited about them?
12:14 (IST)
MIUI 11 has a cleaner UI, full-screen compatibility and a system-wide dark mode It also comes with Always on Display with animated 'Dynamic Clock'.
12:12 (IST)
Xiaomi officially announced MIUI 11 in India today Xiaomi says the company has 80 million monthly active MIUI users.
12:10 (IST)
Mi Airpurifier 2C is priced at Rs 6,499. It will be available for purchase starting today on mi.com starting 4 pm.
11:47 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor This sensor by Samsung has the highest resolution in the company's 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. The 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology to churn out 16 MP images in low lighting conditions by merging four pixels into one and 64 MP images with "color filter descrambling" in well-lit conditions. There is support for real-time high dynamic range of up to 100 decibels (dB) which can give "richer hues" says Samsung. Conventional sensors have a dynamic range of about 60 dB while the human eye is considered to be around 120 dB.
11:45 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Series will be Amazon India exclusive Thanks to all the recent teaser , we already know that the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro will exclusively sell on Amazon India. The e-commerce platform is currently also hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival , which ends tomorrow, that is, 17 October, and the Redmi Note 8 series is expected to be available for purchase during this sale itself.
11:20 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 Pro is Xiaomi's first smartphone to sport the 64 MP camera The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were launched in China last month. While the Pro variant comes with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens, the Redmi Note 8's primary sensor will be a 48 MP lens.
15:31 (IST)
Here are some image samples clicked from the Redmi Note 8 Pro:
14:16 (IST)
14:06 (IST)
14:02 (IST)
Just days after launching the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in India, Xiaomi is now set to launch its first 64 MP camera smartphone in India today. As confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain last week, the company will be hosting an event in New Delhi today to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro and likely the Redmi Note 8 as well.
The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube page, mi.com and on Amazon India.
From what we know so far, per Amazon India's recent teaser for the Redmi Note 8 series, the smartphone will exclusively sell on the platform. Amazon India is hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival, which ends tomorrow, that is, 17 October and the Redmi Note 8 series will likely be available for purchase during this sale.
Considering Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been announced in China, we can expect that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will sport its new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.
In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.
Besides the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi will also likely unveil the Redmi Note 8, which was launched in China with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.
Camera-wise, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.
