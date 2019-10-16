Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively

Highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.


tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 14:13:52 IST

Redmi today launched two of its smartphones in India — Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. The two smartphones have been already launched in China. The Redmi Note 8 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant while the Redmi Note 8 Pro 6 GB + 64 GB variant will be launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The phone will start selling from 21 October from 12.00 pm onwards on Amazon and Mi's online store.

Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration and it will soon be receiving the Android 10 update in November.

