tech2 News Staff

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale concluded on 4 October, and just a day later the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale kicked off. And now, Amazon has announced yet another sale — Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration special — that starts next week.

The festive sale next week will go live on 12 October at 12.00 pm for the Prime members and on 13 October for the rest of the buyers. It will go on till 17 October. During the sale, you can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

As per the listing teased by the company, free replacement, no-cost EMI and exchange offers will be available on smartphones of brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and more. OnePlus 7 (Review) will be available at a discount of Rs 3,000 and will sell at Rs 29,999 while Redmi 7A (Review) will sell at a starting price of Rs 4,999. Galaxy M30 (Review) will be priced at Rs 9,999, iPhone XR (Review) at Rs 44,999, Galaxy Note 9 (Review) at Rs 42,999, Redmi Y3 (Review) at Rs 7,999, OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) to be priced at Rs 44, 999 are also a few smartphones that you can buy a discounted price.

Ready to make your celebrations even more special? Because we sure are *celebration emojis* #AmazonGreatIndianFestival starts from 13th Oct to 17th Oct. Ab khushiyon ke beech budget nahi aayega. https://t.co/DvArk39zp4 pic.twitter.com/rH49kcIezz — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) October 7, 2019

The smartphones will get up to 40 percent off during this upcoming sale. As for the other electronics like laptops, smartwatches, earbuds and cameras will get massive discounts. The listing reveals that these products will include Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, HP Touchscreen laptop, Boat Airdopes and Canon EOS 1500 D.

During this sale, TVs and other electronics will also get up to 60 percent off on their prices.

Amazon exclusive products like Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Echo Show 5 (Review) and Kindle will also sell at a discounted price during the sale.

Flipkart will also be hosting its Big Diwali sale (12 October-17 October) at the same time.