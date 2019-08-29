Kshitij Pujari

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been announced in China for a starting price of CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000) and its headlining feature has to be the quad-camera setup on the back of the device.

The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. It features a teardrop-notch at the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T, which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will run MIUI 10, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.

As mentioned earlier, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera along, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait photos and a 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Although the device has not been announced in India, the possible competition for the device happens to be the Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and the Vivo Z1 Pro. The following is a spec comparison of the four devices but no concrete verdict can be generated since we have not reviewed the device. In any case, the specs of the device can give us a slight idea as to how good the device is.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Realme X Realme 5 Pro Vivo Z1 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.53 6.53 6.3 6.53 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 395 394 403 395 Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 Weight (gm) 199 191 191 201 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Mediatek Helio G90T Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 712 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 GPU — Adreno 616 Adreno 616 Adreno 616 RAM 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB — Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Quad-camera Dual-camera Quad-camera Triple-camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 20 MP 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps Flash Dual-LED Yes Yes Yes OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC Yes No No No Infrared Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 microUSB USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAH 3765 mAh 4,000 mAh 5000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 18W Yes, 20W Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Colors Black, Green, and White, Steam white, Punk Blue Crystal Green, Crystal Blue Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Prices in India TBD Rs 16,990 Starts at Rs 13,990 Starts at Rs 14,990

What we can make out from this spec battle is that there are a few things that are going for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The biggest advantage is undoubtedly the 64 MP camera seen on the Note 8 Pro although the competition does have 48 MP sensors. It is also interseting to note that Realme also has a 64 MP camera smartphone linedup called the Realme XT. We shall have to see how it competes with the Redmi Note 8 Pro once both the devices are annouced in India.

Then there is also the part of the MediaTek G90T SoC, which appears to be better than the Snapdragon 710/712 found in the competing devices. The Note 8 Pro does not enjoy the big bezel-less display as the Realme X but it does come with a significantly small chin. The Note 8 Pro appears to be a capable device and we shall know how it truly stands when it comes for a full review in India.

