Kshitij PujariAug 29, 2019 21:46:23 IST
The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been announced in China for a starting price of CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000) and its headlining feature has to be the quad-camera setup on the back of the device.
The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. It features a teardrop-notch at the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.
In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T, which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will run MIUI 10, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.
As mentioned earlier, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary camera along, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait photos and a 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.
Although the device has not been announced in India, the possible competition for the device happens to be the Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and the Vivo Z1 Pro. The following is a spec comparison of the four devices but no concrete verdict can be generated since we have not reviewed the device. In any case, the specs of the device can give us a slight idea as to how good the device is.
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Realme X
|Realme 5 Pro
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Display Size (inch)
|6.53
|6.53
|6.3
|6.53
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|395
|394
|403
|395
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8
|161.2 x 76 x 8.6
|157 x 74.2 x 8.9
|162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9
|Weight (gm)
|199
|191
|191
|201
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G90T
|Snapdragon 710
|Snapdragon 712
|Snapdragon 712
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55
|2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360
|GPU
|—
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|RAM
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|—
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4
|16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Quad-camera
|Dual-camera
|Quad-camera
|Triple-camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|20 MP
|16 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/2.0
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac,
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5
|5
|5
|5
|NFC
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, under display
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, rear-mounted
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|microUSB
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000 mAH
|3765 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 18W
|Yes, 20W
|Yes, 20W
|Yes, 18W
|Colors
|Black, Green, and White,
|Steam white, Punk Blue
|Crystal Green, Crystal Blue
|Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black
|Prices in India
|TBD
|Rs 16,990
|Starts at Rs 13,990
|Starts at Rs 14,990
What we can make out from this spec battle is that there are a few things that are going for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The biggest advantage is undoubtedly the 64 MP camera seen on the Note 8 Pro although the competition does have 48 MP sensors. It is also interseting to note that Realme also has a 64 MP camera smartphone linedup called the Realme XT. We shall have to see how it competes with the Redmi Note 8 Pro once both the devices are annouced in India.
Then there is also the part of the MediaTek G90T SoC, which appears to be better than the Snapdragon 710/712 found in the competing devices. The Note 8 Pro does not enjoy the big bezel-less display as the Realme X but it does come with a significantly small chin. The Note 8 Pro appears to be a capable device and we shall know how it truly stands when it comes for a full review in India.
