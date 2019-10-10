tech2 News Staff

At the Redmi 8 (first impressions) launch on 9 October, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain concluded the event saying that next week it will also be bringing its 64 MP camera smartphone to India. However, before we could make any guesses, Jain took to Twitter to announce that it will launch the Redmi Note 8 series in India on 16 October.

Now, Amazon India has teased the Redmi Note 8 series on its e-commerce platform, confirming that the smartphone will exclusively sell on the platform.

Amazon India is hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival from 13 October till 17 October and the Redmi Note 8 series will be available for purchase during this sale.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been announced in China earlier this year. Per the launch in China, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will sport its new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.