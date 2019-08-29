Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro with quad-cameras announced in China starting at CNY 999

The devices have been announced just in China although we expect an India launch to happen soon.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 14:33:28 IST

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just announced the Redmi Note 8-series in China which starts at an aggressive price of CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,000) for the Redmi Note 8 and CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000) for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The devices, for the time being, have been announced just in China although we expect an India launch to happen soon.

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro with quad-cameras announced in China starting at CNY 999

Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specs

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.

Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Specs

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 8.

Camera-wise the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on image leaked, reveals dark green colour variant

Aug 22, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on image leaked, reveals dark green colour variant
Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV to launch today at 11.30 am IST: How to watch it live

Redmi

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV to launch today at 11.30 am IST: How to watch it live

Aug 29, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to come with a liquid cooling feature for gaming

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro confirmed to come with a liquid cooling feature for gaming

Aug 23, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro new leaks suggests that its battery lasts for more than two days

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro new leaks suggests that its battery lasts for more than two days

Aug 26, 2019
Redmi Note 8 with 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC leaked ahead of launch

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 with 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC leaked ahead of launch

Aug 26, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs reportedly revealed in new leaked document

Redmi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs reportedly revealed in new leaked document

Aug 27, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019