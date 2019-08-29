tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just announced the Redmi Note 8-series in China which starts at an aggressive price of CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,000) for the Redmi Note 8 and CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000) for the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The devices, for the time being, have been announced just in China although we expect an India launch to happen soon.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specs

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi Note 8 Specs

The Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Camera-wise the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

