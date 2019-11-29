tech2 News Staff

Xioami launched its Redmi Note 8 series earlier this month. The phone comes with a 64 MP quad rear-camera setup that's priced at Rs 14,999 for its 6 GB + 64 GB configuration.

A new colour variant of the Note 8 Pro called Electric Blue has been announced by the company. This smartphone was already available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black colour variants.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and the company's website. It will be the first time that the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review)'s Electric Blue colour variant goes on sale.

#RedmiNote8Pro, the #64MPQuadCamBeast gets a new striking Electric Blue colour variant. Hit 🔄 if you ♥️ it! First sale tomorrow at 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN. #BlackFridaySale pic.twitter.com/LJnMVQsMZ2 — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) November 28, 2019



Xiaomi has also announced a Cosmic Purple colour variant for Redmi Note 8 (Review) which will also go on its first sale today at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 8 Pro pricing, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999.

As for sale offers, Xiaomi is offering double data benefits on recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 for 10 months for Airtel customers. On Amazon, you can also get a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Amazon Fab Phones fest is also ongoing right now and during this sale, smartphones like iPhone XR (Review), Samsung Galaxy M30, Oppo A5 2020 are available on discount.

If you want to buy a Xiaomi phone or accessory, you can buy it now during the ongoing Xiaomi Black Friday sale.

Realme is also hosting its own Black Friday sale and giving offers on the Realme X2 Pro (Review), Realme C2 (Review) and more.

OnePlus is celebrating its five-year anniversary on Amazon by giving discounts on the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review) till 2 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.