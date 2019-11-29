Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue colour variant to go on its first sale today at 12 pm

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a new Electric Blue variant while the Note 8 introduces Cosmic Purple.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 10:32:40 IST

Xioami launched its Redmi Note 8 series earlier this month. The phone comes with a 64 MP quad rear-camera setup that's priced at Rs 14,999 for its 6 GB + 64 GB configuration.

A new colour variant of the Note 8 Pro called Electric Blue has been announced by the company. This smartphone was already available in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue colour variant to go on its first sale today at 12 pm

Electric Blue variant of the Redmi Note 8.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and the company's website. It will be the first time that the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review)'s Electric Blue colour variant goes on sale.


Xiaomi has also announced a Cosmic Purple colour variant for Redmi Note 8 (Review) which will also go on its first sale today at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 8 Pro pricing, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in three RAM and storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999, and the highest storage variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999.

As for sale offers, Xiaomi is offering double data benefits on recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349 for 10 months for Airtel customers. On Amazon, you can also get a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit cards.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

1571226181_RedmiNote8Pro05(1)

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Amazon Fab Phones fest is also ongoing right now and during this sale, smartphones like iPhone XR (Review), Samsung Galaxy M30, Oppo A5 2020 are available on discount.

If you want to buy a Xiaomi phone or accessory, you can buy it now during the ongoing Xiaomi Black Friday sale.

Realme is also hosting its own Black Friday sale and giving offers on the Realme X2 Pro (Review)Realme C2 (Review) and more.

OnePlus is celebrating its five-year anniversary on Amazon by giving discounts on the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review) till 2 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com, pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Nov 27, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com, pricing starts at Rs 14,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC rumoured, Redmi K30 confirmed to debut in 2020

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 8 Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC rumoured, Redmi K30 confirmed to debut in 2020

Nov 16, 2019
Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Band 3 and more

Xiaomi Black Friday sale

Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Band 3 and more

Nov 29, 2019
Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Here are the sale offers, pricing, specifications

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Here are the sale offers, pricing, specifications

Nov 26, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant to go on its first sale at 12 pm today

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple colour variant to go on its first sale at 12 pm today

Nov 29, 2019
Redmi Note 8 Review: If you're spending 10k, this is the smartphone to buy

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Review: If you're spending 10k, this is the smartphone to buy

Nov 15, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019