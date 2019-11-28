tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 15:37:25 IST
Xiaomi Black Friday sale will kick off tomorrow (29 November) on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. The sale will go on till 2 December. The company is giving discounts on several smartphones, earphones, smart bulbs, and even air purifiers.
Xiaomi recently announced new colour variants of the Redmi Note 8 smartphones — Redmi Note 8 (Review) Cosmic Purple variant and Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) Electic Blue colour variant — both of which will also go on sale tomorrow for the first time.
Xioami will also give a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.
Here is the list of offers that you will not want to miss.
|Phone
|Discount (Rs)
|Black Friday Price
|Additional Offers
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Rs 2000
|Rs 11,999
|4 GB + 64 GB
|Rs 3000
|Rs 11,999
|6 GB + 64 GB
|Rs 4000
|Rs 12,999
|6 GB+128 GB
|Redmi K20
|6 GB+64 GB
|Rs 2000
|Rs 19,999
|6 GB+128 GB
|Rs 1000
|Rs 22,999
|Redmi K20 Pro
|Rs 2000
|Rs 25,999
|Rs 2000 BUP
|6 GB+128 GB
|Rs 2000
|Rs 28,999
|Rs 2000 BUP
|8 GB+256 GB
|Mi A3
|Rs 500
|Rs 12,499
|4 GB+64 GB
|Rs 500
|Rs 15,499
|6 GB+128 GB
|POCO F1
|Rs 3000
|Rs 14,999
|6 GB+64 GB
|Rs 4000
|Rs 18,999
|6 GB+128 GB
|Rs 4000
|Rs 18,999
|8 GB+256 GB
|Redmi Note 7S
|Rs 1000
|Rs 8,999
|3 GB+32 GB
|Rs 2000
|Rs 9,999
|4 GB+64 GB
|Redmi Y3
|Rs 1000
|Rs 7,999
|3 GB+32 GB
|Rs 2000
|Rs 9,999
|4 GB+64 GB
|Redmi 7
|Rs 500
|Rs 6,999
|2 GB+32 GB
|Rs 500
|Rs 7,999
|3 GB+32 GB
|Redmi 7A
|Rs 700
|Rs 5299
|2 GB+16 GB
|Rs 700
|Rs 5499
|2 GB+32 GB
|Redmi Go
|Rs 300
|Rs 4499
|Ecosystem and Accessories
|Discount*
|Black Friday Price
|Flash Sale Price
|Mi Band 3
|Rs 200
|Rs 1599
|Mi LED Smart Bulb
|Rs 300
|Rs 999
|Rs 699
|Mi Pocket Speaker 2
|Rs 500
|Rs 999
|Rs 799
|Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphone Basic
|Rs 500
|Rs 999
|Mi Focus Cube
|Rs 100
|Rs 99
|Mi Selfie Stick
|Rs 500
|Rs 299
|Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2
|Rs 500
|Rs 1299
|Rs 999
|Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P
|Rs 500
|Rs 1299
|Rs 999
|Mi Air Purifier 2
|-
|-
|Rs 5999
|Mi Car Charger
|-
|-
|Rs 299
|Mi Router 3C
|-
|-
|Rs 499
|Mi VR Play 2
|-
|-
|Rs 399
|Mi VR Play
|Rs 199
|Mi WiFi Repeater 2
|-
|-
|Rs 299
|Mi Headphone Comfort
|-
|-
|Rs 999
|Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic
|-
|-
|Rs 199
Realme will also be hosting its own Black Friday sale where the company will give discounts on its smartphones up to Rs 2,000. OnePlus is also celebrating its five year anniversary giving discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review) on Amazon till 2 December.
Today is also the last day of the Mi Super sale, which has some great deals on smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and Redmi K20 series.
