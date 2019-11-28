tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi Black Friday sale will kick off tomorrow (29 November) on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. The sale will go on till 2 December. The company is giving discounts on several smartphones, earphones, smart bulbs, and even air purifiers.

Xiaomi recently announced new colour variants of the Redmi Note 8 smartphones — Redmi Note 8 (Review) Cosmic Purple variant and Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) Electic Blue colour variant — both of which will also go on sale tomorrow for the first time.

Xioami will also give a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Here is the list of offers that you will not want to miss.

Phone Discount (Rs) Black Friday Price Additional Offers Redmi Note 7 Pro Rs 2000 Rs 11,999 4 GB + 64 GB Rs 3000 Rs 11,999 6 GB + 64 GB Rs 4000 Rs 12,999 6 GB+128 GB Redmi K20 6 GB+64 GB Rs 2000 Rs 19,999 6 GB+128 GB Rs 1000 Rs 22,999 Redmi K20 Pro Rs 2000 Rs 25,999 Rs 2000 BUP 6 GB+128 GB Rs 2000 Rs 28,999 Rs 2000 BUP 8 GB+256 GB Mi A3 Rs 500 Rs 12,499 4 GB+64 GB Rs 500 Rs 15,499 6 GB+128 GB POCO F1 Rs 3000 Rs 14,999 6 GB+64 GB Rs 4000 Rs 18,999 6 GB+128 GB Rs 4000 Rs 18,999 8 GB+256 GB Redmi Note 7S Rs 1000 Rs 8,999 3 GB+32 GB Rs 2000 Rs 9,999 4 GB+64 GB Redmi Y3 Rs 1000 Rs 7,999 3 GB+32 GB Rs 2000 Rs 9,999 4 GB+64 GB Redmi 7 Rs 500 Rs 6,999 2 GB+32 GB Rs 500 Rs 7,999 3 GB+32 GB Redmi 7A Rs 700 Rs 5299 2 GB+16 GB Rs 700 Rs 5499 2 GB+32 GB Redmi Go Rs 300 Rs 4499 Ecosystem and Accessories Discount* Black Friday Price Flash Sale Price Mi Band 3 Rs 200 Rs 1599 Mi LED Smart Bulb Rs 300 Rs 999 Rs 699 Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Rs 500 Rs 999 Rs 799 Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphone Basic Rs 500 Rs 999 Mi Focus Cube Rs 100 Rs 99 Mi Selfie Stick Rs 500 Rs 299 Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 Rs 500 Rs 1299 Rs 999 Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P Rs 500 Rs 1299 Rs 999 Mi Air Purifier 2 - - Rs 5999 Mi Car Charger - - Rs 299 Mi Router 3C - - Rs 499 Mi VR Play 2 - - Rs 399 Mi VR Play Rs 199 Mi WiFi Repeater 2 - - Rs 299 Mi Headphone Comfort - - Rs 999 Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic - - Rs 199

Realme will also be hosting its own Black Friday sale where the company will give discounts on its smartphones up to Rs 2,000. OnePlus is also celebrating its five year anniversary giving discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review) on Amazon till 2 December.

Today is also the last day of the Mi Super sale, which has some great deals on smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and Redmi K20 series.

