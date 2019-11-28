Thursday, November 28, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Black Friday sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Band 3 and more

Xiaomi is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, during the sale.


tech2 News StaffNov 28, 2019 15:37:25 IST

Xiaomi Black Friday sale will kick off tomorrow (29 November) on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com. The sale will go on till 2 December. The company is giving discounts on several smartphones, earphones, smart bulbs, and even air purifiers.

Xiaomi recently announced new colour variants of the Redmi Note 8 smartphones — Redmi Note 8 (Review) Cosmic Purple variant and Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) Electic Blue colour variant — both of which will also go on sale tomorrow for the first time.

The Xiaomi Black Friday sale will go on till 2 December. Representational image.

Xioami will also give a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Here is the list of offers that you will not want to miss.

Phone Discount (Rs) Black Friday Price Additional Offers
Redmi Note 7 Pro  Rs 2000 Rs 11,999
4  GB + 64  GB Rs 3000 Rs 11,999
6  GB + 64  GB Rs 4000 Rs 12,999
6 GB+128 GB
Redmi K20
6 GB+64 GB Rs 2000 Rs 19,999
6 GB+128 GB Rs 1000 Rs 22,999
Redmi K20 Pro Rs 2000 Rs 25,999 Rs 2000 BUP
6 GB+128 GB Rs 2000 Rs 28,999 Rs 2000 BUP
8 GB+256 GB
Mi A3 Rs 500 Rs 12,499
4 GB+64 GB Rs 500 Rs 15,499
6 GB+128 GB
POCO F1 Rs 3000 Rs 14,999
6 GB+64 GB Rs 4000 Rs 18,999
6 GB+128 GB Rs 4000 Rs 18,999
8 GB+256 GB
Redmi Note 7S Rs 1000 Rs 8,999
3 GB+32 GB Rs 2000 Rs 9,999
4 GB+64 GB
Redmi Y3 Rs 1000 Rs 7,999
3 GB+32 GB Rs 2000 Rs 9,999
4 GB+64 GB
Redmi 7 Rs 500 Rs 6,999
2 GB+32 GB Rs 500 Rs 7,999
3 GB+32 GB
Redmi 7A Rs 700 Rs 5299
2 GB+16 GB Rs 700 Rs 5499
2 GB+32 GB
Redmi Go Rs 300 Rs 4499
Ecosystem and Accessories Discount* Black Friday Price Flash Sale Price
Mi Band 3 Rs 200 Rs 1599
Mi LED Smart Bulb Rs 300 Rs 999 Rs 699
Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Rs 500 Rs 999 Rs 799
Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphone Basic Rs 500 Rs 999
Mi Focus Cube Rs 100 Rs 99
Mi Selfie Stick Rs 500 Rs 299
Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 Rs 500 Rs 1299 Rs 999
Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P Rs 500 Rs 1299 Rs 999
Mi Air Purifier 2 - - Rs 5999
Mi Car Charger - - Rs 299
Mi Router 3C - - Rs 499
Mi VR Play 2 - - Rs 399
Mi VR Play Rs 199
Mi WiFi Repeater 2 - - Rs 299
Mi Headphone Comfort - - Rs 999
Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic - - Rs 199

Realme will also be hosting its own Black Friday sale where the company will give discounts on its smartphones up to Rs 2,000. OnePlus is also celebrating its five year anniversary giving discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review) on Amazon till 2 December.

Today is also the last day of the Mi Super sale, which has some great deals on smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and Redmi K20 series.

