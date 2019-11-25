Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
OnePlus fifth anniversary sale: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T get price drop of Rs 3,000

You can an discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on the purchase of the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 14:12:11 IST

OnePlus is celebrating its five-year anniversary in the country by giving temporary discounts on two of its products on Amazon — OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) and OnePlus 7T (Review).

Amazon is also giving instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards during this sale. There are offers on the OnePlus TV as well.

You can buy these products at discounted prices only till 2 December, after that, the products will sell at the original price only.

OnePlus 7 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The smartphone was previously selling at a price of Rs 44,999 for its 6 GB RAM variant and now it will cost you Rs 39,999.

The flagship variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is also getting a discount of Rs 3,000 and will cost you Rs 42,999. You can also get an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. It comes in three exciting colours — Nebula Blue, Almond and Mirror Grey.

You can also get a discount of up to Rs 7,000 if you are going for exchange offers.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T was launched recently in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant. This variant will now cost you Rs 34,999 whereas the flagship variant is priced at Rs 37,999, down from Rs 39,999. You can get a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. The phone is available in two colours — Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue.

(Also read: OnePlus 7T Pro review: 'Pro' features are great, but the cheaper 7T is almost as good)

OnePlus 7T is now selling at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

OnePlus TV

As a part of the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on the purchase of the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and Rs 4,000 on OnePlus Q1.

You can also get an off up to Rs 7,000 as a part of the exchange offer.

The pricing of OnePlus TV Q1 Pro starts at Rs 99,899 and OnePlus Q1 starts at Rs 69,899.

