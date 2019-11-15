Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Reviews

Redmi Note 8 Review: If you're spending 10k, this is the smartphone to buy

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Xiaomi has yet again raised the bar in the sub-10k segment.

Abhijit DeyNov 15, 2019 11:15:28 IST

₹12,999

tech2 rating

4.3/5

avg. user rating

0/5




Build and Design

3

Performance

3

Camera

3.5

Software

2.5

Display

3

Battery

4

Features

3

4.3/5

overall rating

the good

Good picture quality
Affordable pricing
Decent battery life

the bad

MIUI software

the bottom line

The Redmi Note 8 has a nice camera and delivers decent battery life and performance. Under 10k, this is the smartphone to beat.

A recent report revealed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the second most popular phone in India, and with good reason. Xiaomi has made it a point to offer incredible value in every phone it sells, and the Note Pro line consistently hits that sweet spot between value for money and performance. The non pro version of this line is just as good, and offers even better value if you're willing to forego features like a slightly more powerful SoC or camera.

Enter the Redmi Note 8, the Note 8 Pro's lesser sibling which, as usual, drops some features in favour of offering a lot more value.

Redmi Note 8 Review: If youre spending 10k, this is the smartphone to buy

The Redmi Note 8 has a slightly bulky body with glass on the back panel. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

The Redmi Note 8 Pro we reviewed earlier packs in a 64 MP rear camera while the Note 8 packs in a 48 MP one. Do note that last year's Note 7 Pro offered a 48 MP camera while the Note 7 came with a 12 MP one. The Note 8 is already a significant upgrade.

Here’s a quick glance at some of the key specs of our Redmi Note 8 review unit:

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Display: 6.3 inches (1080 x 2340 pixels) IPS LCD panel
  • Rear camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 (primary); 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultra-wide-angle); 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro), 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
  • Front camera: 13 MP, f/2.0
  • 3.5 mm headphone jack: Yes
  • Battery capacity: 4,000 mAh (18 W fast charging)
  • OS: Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10

Performance: Smooth, but MIUI bloatware is getting annoying

The Snapdragon 665 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB variant that I tested for over a week showed no signs of stuttering or lag in any of the apps. Unless you're spoiled by the super-smooth UI of OxygenOS, you're going to be satisfied with the fluidity of MIUI 10, and the next version is expected very soon.

That being said, I’ve never been a fan of MIUI (personal preference). The phone is flooded with bloatware and the incessant notifications (read: ads) can get irritating. Whenever I unlock the device, there is at least one notification present from one of the many pre-installed apps. The only way out is to manually disable notifications for each of these apps, something that I would highly recommend if you want to avoid getting bombarded with ads.

There's a tiny notch on the display that can be hidden. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

There's a tiny notch on the display, which can be hidden. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

Even if you go with the base variant (4 GB + 64 GB), the hardware is capable of taking on games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. The phone does get warm when gaming, but not to the extent that you can't hold the device. One annoyance is the vibration motor, which isn't precise. Typing with vibration turned on isn't the most pleasant experience.

The Redmi Note 8 offers a good enough multimedia experience when watching videos. You don’t have stereo speakers, but what you have is loud enough to allow you to comfortably watch movies and TV shows. The notch will get in the way, but you will eventually get used to it. If it still bothers you, MIUI allows you to hide the notch by essentially cropping out the notch area.

It comes with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

It comes with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

As with the Note 8 Pro, this device has a cooler colour temperature on its display. Switching to the ‘warm’ colour mode doesn't help. However, MIUI lets you play around with the temperature and tint to tune the display to your liking. The contrast is average and the colour balance is neutral enough.

The phone supports 18 W fast charging and with its 4,000 mAh battery capacity, the phone lasted for more than a day with regular usage. When I'd taken the phone out to click photos while heavily using social media and answering emails, the device still had around 20 percent of charge remaining at the end of the day.

Camera: Detailed shots in daylight, decent selfies

You can capture beautiful shots in daylight with the quad rear camera system. The primary 48 MP camera is capable of clicking detailed shots in natural light. When it comes to skin tones, the colours are highly dependant on the intensity of light. Under direct sunlight, skin tones appear brighter and a bit unnatural. When there’s soft light, say at dusk, the skin tone is closer to natural, although slightly saturated.

The rear camera system has a 48 MP primary sensor. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

The rear camera system has a 48 MP primary sensor. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

While regular shots manage good contrast, the HDR mode will let you take some impressive shots. Shadows and highlights are well-balanced. You will be able to capture nice pictures of clouds and buildings in this mode.

The flexibility of the four different lenses also works out well and the UI lets you seamlessly switch between them. White balance on the different cameras are maintained and it doesn't drastically change in the same lighting conditions. I also tried out a few macro shots and I was able to capture fairly detailed images, even though images weren't too sharp. Do remember, you will need some good lighting for such shots.

In low-lighting conditions, the camera struggles to capture details. While the images aren't terrible, you will need a suitable amount of light for good photos. There is a night mode in the camera, but I'd avoid it since it adds too much noise while trying to increase the exposure of the image.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro: Differences

The biggest differences between the Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are the chipset and camera. While the Note 8 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, the Note 8 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Helio G90T. There isn’t a stark difference in performance and it’s only noticeable while switching apps or when you’re opening them. However, because of the extra performance on the Note 8 Pro, it should run smoothly over multiple Android version updates until the hardware starts becoming a bottleneck.

Coming to the camera, there is clearly a big difference in image quality. The Note 8 Pro performs better in low light and it captures a more natural skin tone. Images are oversaturated at times as the colours look extra punchy when compared to those from the Note 8.

You can capture better selfies with the Note 8 Pro, in terms of colours and details.

The camera system on both devices is almost the same, except for the front and primary rear camera.

The Note 8 comes with a USB-C port. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

The Note 8 comes with a USB-C port. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

In terms of pricing, the Note 8 is much cheaper than the Pro. The base model Note 8 (4/64 GB) is available at Rs 9,999, while the base Pro (6/64 GB), is available at Rs 14,999. The top end Note 8 (6 GB + 128 GB) is available at Rs 12,999, however. The latter pricing can put some users in a quandary. If you are in that situation, I think it's worth spending that little bit more for the Pro. It is more powerful and the camera is better. At Rs 9,999, however, the Note 8 is a fantastic deal.

Verdict: Yet another winner, as expected

The Redmi Note 8 offers impressive and unmatched value for money if you’re looking for a phone under 10k. It heavily competes against the Realme 5 but the latter's 12 MP camera is easily eclipsed by the 48 MP rear camera on the Note 8. The Realme also offers a lower resolution display and no fast charging, making the Redmi Note 8 an easy choice for anyone looking for a phone in the 10k range.

tags

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 starting with a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant at Rs 9,999. It comes with a quad rear camera system that has a 48 MP primary camera. The device ships with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. In its top-end configuration, it comes in a 6 GB + 128 GB variant for Rs 12,999.

Processor

SpeedQualcomm Snapdragon 665

Camera Features

Features48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP

Battery

Capacity4,000


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


also see

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 goes on sale on Amazon India: Sale offers, pricing, specifications

Nov 05, 2019
Redmi Note 8 goes on sale on Amazon India: Sale offers, pricing, specifications
Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm, pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm, pricing starts at Rs 14,999

Nov 13, 2019
Redmi Note 8T with 48 MP quad-cam, Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC launched in Europe

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8T with 48 MP quad-cam, Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC launched in Europe

Nov 07, 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2019): From Redmi Note 8 Pro to Realme XT

smartphones

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 (Nov 2019): From Redmi Note 8 Pro to Realme XT

Nov 01, 2019
Redmi 8 review: A good phone, but one that's held back by its ad-supported UI

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 review: A good phone, but one that's held back by its ad-supported UI

Nov 05, 2019
Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP penta rear camera

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mi Note 10 with a 108 MP penta rear camera

Nov 06, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019