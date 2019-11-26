Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Fab Phones fest: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy M30 more

Besides the discount, during the sale, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI, exchange offers, damage protection cover.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2019 20:22:45 IST

With OnePlus celebrating its five-year anniversary, and Xiaomi hosting the Mi Super Sale, starting today (26 November) Amazon India is also hosting Fab Phones fest. The sale will go on till 29 November 2019.

During the sale, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI, exchange offers, damage protection cover. Users making payment using Axis Bank Credit Card will also be eligible for 5 percent instant discount on the final price and a 10 percent discount on using Axis Bank Debit Card. The minimum purchase amount is Rs 12,000 and the maximum discount on Credit and Debit Cards is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively.

Below are the best deals you can get during the sale:

Apple iPhone XR

During the Fab Phones fest, the iPhone XR's 64 GB variant is selling at Rs 42,900 down from Rs 47,900. You can also get up to Rs 7,050 on exchange during the smartphone's purchase.

Amazon Fab Phones fest: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, Galaxy M30 more

iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 4 GB RAM variant is currently selling at Rs 12,499 down from the original price of Rs 16,490 of the variant. The 6 GB model of the phone is also down to Rs 16,999 as against the original price of Rs 19,590.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A is also down by Rs 1,000. At the Fab Phones Fest, the Redmi 7A is selling at Rs 5,499 for the 16 GB storage variant.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo A5 2020 is also selling at Rs 11,990 against its selling price of Rs 14,990. The 4 GB RAM variant is also down to Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 15,990.

(Also read: ColorOS 7 announced in India: Select Reno, Reno 10x Zoom users to receive trial version today)

Oppo A5s (representational Image)

Oppo A5s (representational Image)

Honor 20

The Honor 20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The phone was launched for Rs 32,999 earlier this year.

Honor 20 Pro. (Representational Image) Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Honor 20 Pro. (Representational Image) Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi Days sale

Amazon Mi Days sale: Best deals on Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Poco F1, Mi A2 and more

Nov 15, 2019
Amazon Mi Days sale: Best deals on Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Poco F1, Mi A2 and more
Mi Super sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Mi Super sale

Mi Super sale: Best deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Nov 26, 2019
Vivo U20 launch in India confirmed for 22 November in an Amazon India listing

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 launch in India confirmed for 22 November in an Amazon India listing

Nov 14, 2019
Vivo U20 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live and what to expect

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live and what to expect

Nov 22, 2019
Vivo U20 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 10,990

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 10,990

Nov 22, 2019
Amazon Apple Days, Oppo Fantastic Days sale: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, more

Amazon sale

Amazon Apple Days, Oppo Fantastic Days sale: Deals on iPhone XR, Oppo Reno 2F, more

Nov 14, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019