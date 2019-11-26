tech2 News Staff

With OnePlus celebrating its five-year anniversary, and Xiaomi hosting the Mi Super Sale, starting today (26 November) Amazon India is also hosting Fab Phones fest. The sale will go on till 29 November 2019.

During the sale, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI, exchange offers, damage protection cover. Users making payment using Axis Bank Credit Card will also be eligible for 5 percent instant discount on the final price and a 10 percent discount on using Axis Bank Debit Card. The minimum purchase amount is Rs 12,000 and the maximum discount on Credit and Debit Cards is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively.

Below are the best deals you can get during the sale:

Apple iPhone XR

During the Fab Phones fest, the iPhone XR's 64 GB variant is selling at Rs 42,900 down from Rs 47,900. You can also get up to Rs 7,050 on exchange during the smartphone's purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 4 GB RAM variant is currently selling at Rs 12,499 down from the original price of Rs 16,490 of the variant. The 6 GB model of the phone is also down to Rs 16,999 as against the original price of Rs 19,590.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A is also down by Rs 1,000. At the Fab Phones Fest, the Redmi 7A is selling at Rs 5,499 for the 16 GB storage variant.

Oppo A5 2020

Oppo A5 2020 is also selling at Rs 11,990 against its selling price of Rs 14,990. The 4 GB RAM variant is also down to Rs 13,990 instead of Rs 15,990.

Honor 20

The Honor 20 is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The phone was launched for Rs 32,999 earlier this year.

