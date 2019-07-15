tech2 News Staff

After plenty of leaks and speculation regarding Realme's upcoming devices, the brand is finally launching its flagship Realme X and Realme 3i in India. The flagship smartphone, Realme X was already launched in the home market of the brand in May at a price of CNY 1, 499 (approx. Rs 15,000). The brand has also announced that they will be unveiling Realme X: Spiderman: Far From Home edition in India which is also launched in China already. As for Realme 3i, the company has not launched it in China yet but, as per the landing page on Flipkart, the Realme 3i is will come with features like stylish design, big battery, large display, and better camera specs.

Live updates of India Launch of Realme X and Realme 3i

To catch the live updates on the launch of Realme X and Realme 3i, you can visit the official Facebook page of Realme or check it out on YouTube at 12.30 pm today.

Realme X (Chinese variant) Price

As far as pricing goes, the base 4 GB variant with 64 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) and the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000).

For all practical purposes, the Realme X will most likely be priced under Rs 20,000 and is expected to go head to head with the upcoming Redmi K20 series and even Motorola's recently launched One Vision. The battle between Realme and Redmi is heating up with both companies coming up with competing products at most price points between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

Realme 3i specs: What to expect

Realme 3i will come with 4 GB RAM and Android 9 Pie software. It appeared with the model number RMX1827 on the site. As for the scores, Realme 3i scored 1, 420 in single core test and 5,070 in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the processor of the handset will have 8 cores clocked at the speed of 1.99 GHz. MySmartPrice reports that the device will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

Realme 3i is expected to be priced between Realme C2 (Review) that was launched recently and Realme 3 (Review), launched earlier this year. The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor. The device runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0

