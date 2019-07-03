tech2 News Staff

Realme X, which was launched in China on 15 May, is all set to make its India debut on 15 July at 12.30 pm.

The company made this announcement on its Twitter handle which was also shared by CEO Madhav Sheth. Realme has also announced a partnership with the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home and it is safe to assume that a limited edition version of the Realme X will also be launched on 15 July.

The special edition Spider-Man-branded Realme X was launched in China on 1 July. It comes with a Spider-Man graphic back cover, a Spider-Man theme on the phone and a special Spider-Man-themed packaging.

Realme X (Chinese variant) Price

As far as pricing goes, the base 4 GB variant with 64 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) and the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000).

For all practical purposes, the Realme X will most likely be priced under Rs 20,000 and will be going head to head with the upcoming Redmi K20 series. The battle between Realme and Redmi is heating up with both companies coming up with competing products at most price points between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Time to bring out your inner superhero with our exclusive realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box that comes with a Spider-Man theme and an exclusively designed protective cover.

Put on your spidey masks to get ready for the launch. pic.twitter.com/ukudSsQUPO — realme (@realmemobiles) July 2, 2019

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.