Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 12:31:56 IST

Realme X, which was launched in China on 15 May, is all set to make its India debut on 15 July at 12.30 pm.

The company made this announcement on its Twitter handle which was also shared by CEO Madhav Sheth. Realme has also announced a partnership with the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home and it is safe to assume that a limited edition version of the Realme X will also be launched on 15 July.

The special edition Spider-Man-branded Realme X was launched in China on 1 July. It comes with a Spider-Man graphic back cover, a Spider-Man theme on the phone and a special Spider-Man-themed packaging.

Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side Spider-Man: Far From Home variant

The Realme X has been launched in China in two colours. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Realme X (Chinese variant) Price

As far as pricing goes, the base 4 GB variant with 64 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) and the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000).

For all practical purposes, the Realme X will most likely be priced under Rs 20,000 and will be going head to head with the upcoming Redmi K20 series. The battle between Realme and Redmi is heating up with both companies coming up with competing products at most price points between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Realme

Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X

Jun 27, 2019
Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X
Xiaomi turns five: Company teases a new fast charger, LED lamp, headphones and more

Xiaomi

Xiaomi turns five: Company teases a new fast charger, LED lamp, headphones and more

Jun 25, 2019

science

Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019