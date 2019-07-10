tech2 News Staff

Yesterday we found out that Realme 3i is also going to be launched on 15 July along with the company's flagship phone Realme X. This launch of Realme 3i was revealed by Flipkart when a landing page was spotted hinting towards the launch of the smartphone. Realme 3i has recently made an appearance on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, giving a peek at some of the specifications of the device.

As per the site, Realme 3i will come with 4 GB RAM and Android 9 Pie software. It appeared with the model number RMX1827 on the site. As for the scores, Realme 3i scored 1, 420 in single core test and 5,070 in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the processor of the handset will have 8 cores clocked at the speed of 1.99 GHz. MySmartPrice reports that the device will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

Realme 3i is expected to be priced between Realme C2 (Review) that was launched recently and Realme 3 (Review), launched earlier this year. The Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor. Running on the device is Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

For photography, the Realme C2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which comprises a 13 MP and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 5 MP AI camera. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery. It is available in two variants. There is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 5,999, and then there is a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model, which will cost you Rs 7,999.

As for Realme 3, it features a 6.2-inch display, with an 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which comes with options of 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM models. In terms of camera, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the rear. Up front, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP sensor. Running the Realme 3 is Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, and is fuelled by a 4,230 mAh battery.

Realme 3 is also available in two storage variants—a 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 8,999, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model, that is priced at Rs 10,999. It is available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour variants.

