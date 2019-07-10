Wednesday, July 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X Spider-Man edition launched in China for CNY 1,799 with 8 GB RAM

Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 11:52:29 IST

Realme X had been unveiled for the China market back in May and now the device has been announced for India as well. While the launch will happen on 15 July, Realme has launched a new variant of the device today in China in association with Marvel's latest flick Spider-Man: Far Away From Home. This device has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000) and will also be sold in India as well.

Realme X Spider-Man edition launched in China for CNY 1,799 with 8 GB RAM

The Realme X has been launched in China in two colours. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

As far as specs go the Spider-man version is identical to the Realme X except for the fact that the device has an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The phone comes with a Spider-Man-themed UI as well as a red-coloured retail box. The case coming inside the box has the Spider-Man logo emblazoned on the front.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

Recollecting some key specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Realme X

Realme X to launch in India soon, Onion and Garlic variants for the device confirmed

Jul 01, 2019
Realme X to launch in India soon, Onion and Garlic variants for the device confirmed
Realme 3i to be launched alongside its flagship Realme X on 15 July in India

Realme 3i

Realme 3i to be launched alongside its flagship Realme X on 15 July in India

Jul 09, 2019
Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Realme X

Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Jul 03, 2019
Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X

Realme

Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X

Jun 27, 2019
Realme 3i appears on Geekbench ahead of its official launch on 15 July

Realme 3i

Realme 3i appears on Geekbench ahead of its official launch on 15 July

Jul 10, 2019
Indian firms not being able to produce products that are recognised around the globe is worrying

Xiaomi

Indian firms not being able to produce products that are recognised around the globe is worrying

Jul 07, 2019

science

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019
Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019