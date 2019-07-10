tech2 News Staff

Realme X had been unveiled for the China market back in May and now the device has been announced for India as well. While the launch will happen on 15 July, Realme has launched a new variant of the device today in China in association with Marvel's latest flick Spider-Man: Far Away From Home. This device has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000) and will also be sold in India as well.

As far as specs go the Spider-man version is identical to the Realme X except for the fact that the device has an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The phone comes with a Spider-Man-themed UI as well as a red-coloured retail box. The case coming inside the box has the Spider-Man logo emblazoned on the front.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

Recollecting some key specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

