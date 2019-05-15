tech2 News Staff

Realme's celebrating its one year anniversary in India this month but having been quite successful in the country over the past year, the company's just unveiled its first 'global' smartphone in China — the Realme X.

As far as pricing goes, the base 4 GB variant with 64 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,320), the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage variant at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,342) and the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,386).

Now, we've had leaks pouring in about the Realme X for a while now and most of the speculation turned out to be true. The Realme X is indeed the company's first push into the mid-range smartphone segment, featuring a bezel-less design, similar to the just launched OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

What this means is you get a seamless 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Taking more cues from its competition, the Realme X also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which happens to be another first on a Realme smartphone.

On the inside, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the phone along with the option of an 8 GB RAM variant for those who'd want to multitask.

The other highlight of the Realme X is the set of cameras it offers. Now we've seen a number of phone manufacturers offer 48 MP sensors in 2019 and Realme's just joined the hype train as well. The Realme X gets a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, a setup we first saw on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) and more recently, the OnePlus 7. The pop-up camera, meanwhile, will likely hold a 16 MP sensor.

The X also gets a fairly large 3,680 mAh battery along with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and will be up for grabs in two interesting colours — a gradient blue and white.

Realme also announced an absurd, Onion and Garlic inspired version of the phone, which apart from the colours, offer the same hardware as the top end variant of the Realme X.

Realme also unveiled the Realme X Lite at the event which is essentially a rebranded Realme 3 Pro (review) for the global audience.

