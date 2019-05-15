Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X first impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Realme X is a lot like the Realme 3 Pro but with a bigger screen, and a better camera.

Kshitij PujariMay 15, 2019 18:45:11 IST

The Realme brand, which had originally started off as an India-centric smartphone company, is slowly spreading its roots in the global markets. The Realme X smartphone, which was announced today, is the first by the company that has been unveiled in China.

The India launch date and prices have not been revealed yet, but Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tells me that the device is coming to India "very soon".

I got to spend some time with the device and here are my first impressions. I must also tell you that these impressions are of the Chinese variant of the device.

Realme X first impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Realme X will be brought to India though Realme hasn't revealed a date yet. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Build, Design and Display

The Realme X smartphone has taken a lot of inspiration from its parent company’s smartphone, ie., the Oppo F11 Pro (review). It has the same dual-tone finish with a mixture of Purple and Blue along with the same polycarbonate back. It also has the same dual-camera setup aligned centrally with the Realme branding. There is the same pop-up selfie camera which is again centred at the top.

The back of the Realme X. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

The back of the Realme X. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

The bottom of the phone is also the same with a single firing speaker unit and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, Realme has decided to go with a type-C port rather than a standard micro-USB that is present both in the Oppo F11 Pro and Realme 3 Pro (review). The device feels quite light and also premium in the hand. Considering the device will be costing about Rs 15,000 (China price starts at CNY 1,499 which is approx. Rs 15,000) this appears to be a great phone in terms of build quality.

There is no fingerprint scanner at the back since Realme has adopted an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The phone has 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display which appears quite massive thanks to the lack of bezels. Oppo says that the device has a screen-to-body ratio of about 91.2 percent which is quite impressive again for a phone at this price. More about the display in the full review.

The pop-up selfie camera on the Realme X is reminiscent of the Oppo F11 Pro. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

The pop-up selfie camera on the Realme X is reminiscent of the Oppo F11 Pro. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Chipset, Storage and Software

The Realme X and Realme 3 Pro are virtually identical in the processing department. Both are powered by the same Snapdragon 710 chipset and have UFS 2.1 storage with variants starting from 64 GB. RAM options also include 4 GB and 6 GB. However, the Realme X also has an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant which I have received.

The Realme X features curved sides for better grip. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

The Realme X features curved sides for better grip. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

In terms of software, the Realme X runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Realme has been one of the first to launch Android Pie updates for its devices and we can expect the company to deliver like this in the future as well. It was also one of the companies Google has partnered with to release the Android Q beta on.

Camera and Battery

The Realme X employs a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor as its primary camera which is something that was seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro as well. There is also a secondary depth sensor. Clicking photos with Realme X showed quite an impressive depth and colour reproduction. The camera app was swift and easy to use, as was the pop-out camera which is said to open in 0.76 seconds. I shall explain the camera in further detail in my review.

The rear- facing dual-camera setup on the Realme X. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

The rear-facing dual-camera setup on the Realme X. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

The battery of the Realme X is a 4,050 mAh capacity one with VOOC 3.0 charging support. This is the same as the Realme 3 Pro which I have explained in my review as a battery-efficient device. Considering the similarity on this front, I have no doubt that the Realme X will also give similar battery life performance as the Realme 3 Pro. The company says that the device can go from 0-50 percent in 30 minutes but we shall reserve that claim till we are done reviewing the Realme X.

The Realme X has been launched in China in two colours. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Realme X has been launched in China in two colours. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Conclusion

The Realme X happens to be a smartphone which appears exactly like the Realme 3 Pro but has a few key differences such as big bezel-less display, pop-out camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 48 MP primary camera and an 8 GB RAM variant. Will the device be a more attractive option than the Redmi Note 7 Pro or perhaps the Oppo F11 Pro? That is something I will only be able to say confidently after my full review.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited to China for the launch by Realme India. All boarding and travel arrangements were taken care of by Realme India

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Realme

Realme X global launch LIVE updates: Realme X launched starting at CNY 1499 with 16 MP pop-up selfie camera

May 15, 2019
Realme X global launch LIVE updates: Realme X launched starting at CNY 1499 with 16 MP pop-up selfie camera
Realme X with a bezel-less display, pop-up camera and Snapdragon 710 SoC unveiled

Realme

Realme X with a bezel-less display, pop-up camera and Snapdragon 710 SoC unveiled

May 15, 2019
Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition to be unveiled in China on 15 May, reveals poster

Realme

Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition to be unveiled in China on 15 May, reveals poster

May 06, 2019
Realme X coming to India soon, Xiaomi not the only competition: Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme

Realme X coming to India soon, Xiaomi not the only competition: Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

May 16, 2019
Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition gets sold out within an hour of its first sale

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition gets sold out within an hour of its first sale

May 02, 2019
Realme X spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB of RAM

Realme X

Realme X spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB of RAM

May 12, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019