After Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review), the third smartphone under the Realme 7 series— Realme 7i – will launch in India on 7 October at 12.30 pm. In addition to the smartphone, the company will also launch the Realme Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds and Realme Buds Wireless Pro at the event. Realme has confirmed quite a handful of specifications of Realme 7i including camera, display, battery and more. The company microsite has also revealed that the smartphone will come in blue and green colour options.

The Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor of the #realme7i delivers a seamless gaming experience. Launching at 12:30 PM, 7th October on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.

Realme 7i expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, Realme 7i will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and a B&W lens.

will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 35 hours of calling. This battery will come with support for 18W Quick Charge.