Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch smart TV in India today, 7 October. The company has revealed several details about the upcoming smartphone including camera, design, battery and more. After Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review), this will be the third smartphone under the Realme 7 series. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. The launch event will start at 12.30 pm today.

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube or other social media pages to watch the livestream. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Realme 7i expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, Realme 7i will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and a B&W lens.

will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 35 hours of calling. This battery will come with support for 18W Quick Charge.