Realme Launch Event highlights: Realme 7i priced starting Rs 11,999, 4K smart TV at Rs 42,999, Buds Air Pro at Rs 4,999, more

tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2020 13:40:08 IST

The Realme 7i is going to be the third smartphone to be launched in the Realme 7 series, which already includes the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro.

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Realme has also announced some Diwali offers on some of the products launched today

    The Realme Smart Cam 360 will be available at Rs 2,599 instead of Rs 2,999

    The Realme Buds Air Pro will be available at Rs 4,499

    The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be available at Rs 2,999

    The Realme SLED smart TV will be available at Rs 39,999

  • 13:27 (IST)

    Finally, the Realme 4K SLED 55-inch smart TV has been announced at Rs 42,999

    The 100W soundbar, on the other hand, will set you back by Rs 6,999.

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively

  • 13:25 (IST)

    The Realme Selfie Tripod has been launched at Rs 1,199 and the 20,000 mAh powerbank at Rs 1,599

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Realme Smart Cam 360 has been launched at Rs 2,999

    The Smart Plug will be priced at Rs 799

    Both products will also be available at Flpikart and realme.com starting 16 October midnight.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    The Realme N1 electric toothbrush has been announced at Rs 799

    The toothbrush will also go on sale on midnight 16 October on Flipkart and realme.com

  • 13:20 (IST)

    The Realme 7i is priced starting Rs 11,999

    It will be available for purchase starting 16 October midnight on Flipkart.

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Realme has also announced a special edition of the Realme 7 Pro

    The special edition Realme 7 Pro will go on sale on 16 October on Flipkart. The pricing of the phone is the same as the earlier-announced Realme 7 Pro.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Realme 7i is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch display

    The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery

  • 13:15 (IST)

    On the front, the Realme 7i features a 16 MP selfie camera

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Realme 7i sports a 64 MP AI quad-camera setup at the back

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Now turn for the Realme 7i

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Realme announces new 20,000 mAh Power Band 2

    The powere bank now has a two 18W USB ports and comes with a two-in-one charging cable in the box. 

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Realme announces a new selfie stick

    The Realme selfie stick opens up till 60 cm and comes with a detachable remote.

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Among the various AIoT devices, Realme has also announced the new N1 electric toothbrush

    The blue bristles on the toothbrush will eventually fade to remind you that you need to replace the head of the toothbrush.

  • 13:07 (IST)

    The Realme Smart Plus can be controlled using Google Assistant or Alexa

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Realme has also announced the Smart Plug

    Similar to the one by Amazon, the Smart Plus can essentially make any regular appliance at home, 'smart'.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    The Realme Smart Cam 360 can be accessed via the Realme Link app

    The camera supports up to 128 GB micro SD card. The footage can be stored on the device and accessed via the app. 

  • 13:03 (IST)

    For security, the Realme Smart Cam 360's lens can be covered with a physical cover

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Realme announced its first products in home security – Smart cam 360

    The smart cam has a 360 degree gimble and features AI motion detection. At night, the camera automatically switched to IR night mode. 

  • 13:00 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Wireless Pro can be paired with two devices at once and users can seamlessly switched between them

  • 12:59 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Wireless Pro can offer up to 22 hours of battery life, as per the company

  • 12:58 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Wireless Pro has a 109ms gaming mode

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The noise cancellation is also applied on the mic on the Realme Buds Wireless Pro

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Realme has also announced the Buds Wireless Pro with active noise cancellation

  • 12:55 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Air Pro can also be synced with the Realme Link app

  • 12:54 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Air Pro are IPX4 protected

  • 12:54 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Air Pro can apparently offer up to 25 hours of battery life

    The earbuds also use Google fast pair for automatic detection and pairing with the smartphone.

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Realme has added a new Bass Boost+ Mode in the app for the new Buds Air Pro

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme Buds Air Pro feature 'maximum noise cancellation'

    As per Realme, the earbuds offer both effective and active noise cancellation. The company claims that the earbuds perform 'as good as the AirPods Pro'.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Realme announced new Buds Air Pro wireless earbuds

    The buds come in black and white colour variants and are powered by Realme's new S1 chipset. 

  • 12:46 (IST)

    The Smart TV's connectivity features and ports:

  • 12:45 (IST)

    The Realme 4K SLED smart TV runs on Android 10

    It comes with support for Google Assistant.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Realme has also announced a 100W Soundbar today

    The soundbar has four 15W speakers – two tweeters and two full range speakers. It also features a 40W subwoofer. 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    The smart TV features 24W quad speakers 

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Realme announces the new sLED 4K 55-inch smart TV in India

    The TV has a 94.6 percent screen to body ratio. 

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Realme plans to launch over 50 new AIoT products in 2020 and over 100 new products in 2021

  • 12:33 (IST)

    The range of products that Realme will launch today

  • 12:31 (IST)

    The Realme launch event is now live

  • 12:21 (IST)

    At today's event, Realme is also expected to launch a 55-inch SLED TV 

    Along with the smart TV, the company will also launch a 100W soundbar. 

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Before the launch, Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 7i will sport a 64 MP AI quad-camera setup

  • 12:17 (IST)

    The Realme launch event will be live in another 15 minutes

    You can tune in to the launch event here:

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Realme launch event today at 12.30 pm IST

    At the event today, Realme will unveil the new Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch sLED 4K TV. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event.

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12.30 pm IST today where it will launch a hoard of new devices in India. Realme has already confirmed that at the event today, it will unveil the new Realme 7i, Realme 100W Soundbar, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro and Realme 55-inch sLED 4K TV. The Realme 7i is going to be the third smartphone to be launched in the Realme 7 series, which already includes the Realme 7 (Review) and Realme 7 Pro (Review).

Realme Launch Event highlights: Realme 7i priced starting Rs 11,999, 4K smart TV at Rs 42,999, Buds Air Pro at Rs 4,999, more

The launch event will begin at 12.30 pm IST and Realme will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel and on its other social media pages.

Realme 7i expected specifications

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 7i will feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, Realme 7i will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, macro lens and a B&W lens.

will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which, as claimed by the company, can offer up to 35 hours of calling. This battery will come with support for 18W Quick Charge.



