FP Trending

Panasonic India has launched Toughbook FZ-55 laptop at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh. It is aimed at PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) working in different industries such as utilities, defence, pharmaceuticals, and the automotive industry. The semi-rugged notebook has a new generation advanced security system and comes with a warranty of three years, as per the press release. Designed for mobile working, it ensures high performance.

Speaking about the launch of Toughbook FZ-55, Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said that the company continues to deliver innovative solutions to its customers which are also powered by advanced technology, as stated in the press release.

He further said that Toughbook notebooks have been in the market for over 25 years. Adding that the product series is durable and easy to use, he shared that the device can perform under difficult conditions. It has been designed to strengthen the market share and fulfill the safety and durability requirements of the consumers.

The latest Panasonic notebook has 8 GB RAM that can be extended up to 32 GB. The SSD options include 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It comes with an efficient 10-finger input which gives high performance in extreme weather conditions.

The display of Toughbook FZ-55 is 14 inches. The device has a battery life of 40 hours which is supported by an additional swappable battery. This feature will help users to work for longer hours. The new notebook is enabled with Toughbook Universal Bay which will allow users to update the device.

With the new 8th generation Intel Core 15 VPro processor, the device provides high-speed processing. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro.