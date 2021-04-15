Thursday, April 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Panasonic India launches Toughtbook FZ-55 at Rs 1,49,000: All you need to know

The laptop has a battery life of 40 hours which is supported by an additional swappable battery.


FP TrendingApr 15, 2021 13:30:18 IST

Panasonic India has launched Toughbook FZ-55 laptop at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh. It is aimed at PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) working in different industries such as utilities, defence, pharmaceuticals, and the automotive industry. The semi-rugged notebook has a new generation advanced security system and comes with a warranty of three years, as per the press release. Designed for mobile working, it ensures high performance.

Panasonic India launches Toughtbook FZ-55 at Rs 1,49,000: All you need to know

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55

Speaking about the launch of Toughbook FZ-55, Vijay Wadhawan, Group Chief, System Solutions Business, Panasonic India said that the company continues to deliver innovative solutions to its customers which are also powered by advanced technology, as stated in the press release.

He further said that Toughbook notebooks have been in the market for over 25 years. Adding that the product series is durable and easy to use, he shared that the device can perform under difficult conditions. It has been designed to strengthen the market share and fulfill the safety and durability requirements of the consumers.

The latest Panasonic notebook has 8 GB RAM that can be extended up to 32 GB. The SSD options include 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It comes with an efficient 10-finger input which gives high performance in extreme weather conditions.

The display of Toughbook FZ-55 is 14 inches. The device has a battery life of 40 hours which is supported by an additional swappable battery. This feature will help users to work for longer hours. The new notebook is enabled with Toughbook Universal Bay which will allow users to update the device.

With the new 8th generation Intel Core 15 VPro processor, the device provides high-speed processing. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Panasonic

Panasonic launches new line-up of speakers starting at Rs 6,890

Oct 10, 2018
Panasonic launches new line-up of speakers starting at Rs 6,890
Panasonic Launches 'World's' Most Rugged Tablet

Panasonic Launches 'World's' Most Rugged Tablet

Feb 11, 2010
Panasonic to Offer Large-Screen LCDs

Panasonic to Offer Large-Screen LCDs

Sep 12, 2007
Panasonic TX-32LX800

Panasonic TX-32LX800

Sep 12, 2008
Panasonic Announces Toughbook in India

Panasonic Announces Toughbook in India

Sep 17, 2010
After Eluga U launch, Panasonic says India is its global mobile headquarters

After Eluga U launch, Panasonic says India is its global mobile headquarters

Jul 31, 2014

science

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021
Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021