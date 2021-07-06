FP Trending

Electronics company Panasonic has launched 11 new models in its 4K and Smart TV portfolio with the JX and JS series. The screen size available is 32 to 65 inches as the company has launched models like JX850, JX750, JX650 and JS650. The price for JS series starts from Rs 25,490 while the starting price for JX series is Rs 50,990. The TVs can be purchased from any brand or retail stores.

The connected living platform by Panasonic called Miraie is also a part of the new series of television. It provides a smarter and connected experience. With the help of Miraie, Panasonic products like AC and Smart Doorbells can be controlled on one big screen.

The Android TVs are equipped with features like Accuview Display, Wide color gamut, Dolby Vision, Super Bright Plus and Hexa Chroma Drive for better picture quality. With panoramic viewing, the TVs are able to restore the original colour of every image. JX850 users will get hands-free voice control which can enhance their work-from-home experience.

The newly launched TVs have home theater built-in and Dolby Atmos for impressive sound quality. The TVs of these series come with Google Assistant and Alexa in order to provide endless smart capabilities.

The new TVs are also going to provide easy access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLive, Hotstar, YouTube, ZEE5, Voot, Eros Now and ALTBalaji and others.