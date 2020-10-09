FP Trending

Tech giant Panasonic launched the latest model of its flagship S series, Lumix S5, for the Indian market today. The hybrid camera comes with the full-frame mirrorless technology. The lightweight product is pegged by the company as a heavy performer in terms of shooting photos as well as recording videos. Amateur photographers, videographers and digital content creators can go for the item. In India, the camera has been priced at Rs 1,64,900. Anyone looking forward to getting the entire kit will have to pay Rs 1,89,900. The latest Lumix S5 can be accessed from Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School.

It features a new Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 interchangeable lens that claims to suppress focus breathing for steady capture. Powered by a 24.2-megapixel 35 mm full-frame CMOS sensor, the Lumix S5 enables light condensation thereby providing a wide dynamic range and a high sensitivity performance. According to the company release, the camera delivers 14+ stops of Dynamic Range, which is “virtually” similar to the Panasonic cinema cameras.

It also employs Dual Native ISO technology, which allows users to shoot images and videos with minimal noise. The camera features high-speed, high-precision auto focus (AF). Due to its deep-learning technology, real-time detection of the subject’s features is possible in great detail.

The S5 comes with a separate mode dial for capturing time lapse and slow motion videos. The firm claimed that with the launch of S5, Panasonic became the host to the largest lineup of cameras offering 4K 10-bit videos.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said, “With the surge in online content consumption, we have seen a rise in demand for high quality imaging [solutions] to create superior content. Bringing in this latest model of our Lumix full-frame mirrorless technology in India, is a step towards catering to this growing demand amongst photographers, videographers and content creators”. He said India was one of their key markets and that they hope to erect a successful full-frame mirrorless camera segment in the country.

“Panasonic is committed to meeting the demands of content creators by challenging the constant evolution of the photo/video culture in today's digital era. Lumix S5 takes forward the Lumix full frame line-up with a compact yet feature rich design,” said Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC.